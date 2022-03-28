Lack of goals is a cause of concern for Nice

Christophe Galtier's Nice almost looked certain to qualify for the Champions League group stages after edging Paris Saint-Germain three weeks ago. However, things have since become a bit topsy-turvy for Galtier's men.

x Two disappointing draws against Strasbourg and Montpellier and a 2-1 defeat to Marseille last weekend have put enormous pressure on them. In a matter of three weeks, they have slipped from second to fourth with both Marseille and Rennes picking form.

Nice's problems began at Lyon

A month ago, Galtier's men were riding high in the division as well as in domestic competitions and looked set for a top-two finish. They went to Parc Lyonnais with the aim of cutting the gap with PSG. They were further lifted by Lyon's inconsistencies this season which have seen them struggle to compete for a European place.

However, they took the game for granted.

They easily gave away possession banking on their reliable backline to create counter-attacking threats. However, they ended the game with just one shot on target and less than forty-percent possession. Deservingly, they were served a wake-up call as Lyon picked up a 2-0 win.

Nice were expected to hit back and so they did, albeit in a clumsy way, against Angers. Justin Kluivert's short-rage touch enabled them to recover immediately.

However, they barely showed any intent to score more goals and seemed rather happy to pick up all three points. No wonder they struggled against Strasbourg and PSG after that. They were fortunate to have Andy Delort securing them a last-minute win against PSG.

However, too much reliance on individual efforts meant that they failed to have any consistency in creating goal-scoring opportunities. With immense focus on the back, Nice's heavy-reliance on Delort and Kluivert came back to haunt them yet again against Montpellier. Interestingly, they did not have a single shot on target in that game and ended the fixture with ten men after Dante was sent off.

Stubborness hurting Nice

Christophe Galtier's stubbornness is one of the reasons for his success as a manager in recent years. However, that same quality seems to be preventing him from exploring further opportunities.

He has stuck with the 4-3-3 formation, pretty much everywhere he has gone. But, given his side's recent inconsistencies up front, perhaps he needs to shuffle a bit.

Their reliable backline is one of their core strengths which Galtier does not want to comprise on. But for sure, he can improve the quality of his midfield.

Morgan Schneiderlin and Khéphren Thuram can offer him a better set of holding midfielders who also possess good range and vision. Thurram's pace is second to none in the squad, and coupled with Schneiderlin's experience, this could prove to be a positive shuffle for the team.

On the attacking front, Kasper Dolberg has to be employed more often. For the time being, Galtier has backed Delort and Kluivert to deliver the goods. However, Dolberg's ability to play as a target man can serve as a point of reference, something that Nice lacks today.

Galtier has a task on his hand to address the issues in the final third of the pitch and unless he does that quickly enough, Nice may find themselves short of their targeted destination.

