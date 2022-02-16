OGC Nice's second defeat in two weeks tightens the race for Champions League qualification in Ligue 1

The race for the Champions League spots in Ligue 1 has tightened after OGC Nice lost their second game inside two weeks.

Christophe Galtier's men were second in the table two weeks ago. They had also recorded back-to-back wins against Paris Saint-Germain (on penalties) and Olympique de Marseille to progress to the semi-finals of the French Cup.

However, consecutive league defeats has now not only affected their confidence but opened up the race for the UCL spots in France.

PSN Futbol @PSN_Futbol



Marcin Bulka, on loan at OGC Nice, helped his side beat his parent club PSG on penalties (0:0, 6:5 on pens) in the Round of 16 of the French Cup.



The Pole stopped the attempts of Leandro Paredes and Xavi Simons during the penalty shootout.



#FrenchCup BULKA ELIMINATES PSGMarcin Bulka, on loan at OGC Nice, helped his side beat his parent club PSG on penalties (0:0, 6:5 on pens) in the Round of 16 of the French Cup.The Pole stopped the attempts of Leandro Paredes and Xavi Simons during the penalty shootout. BULKA ELIMINATES PSG 🇫🇷Marcin Bulka, on loan at OGC Nice, helped his side beat his parent club PSG on penalties (0:0, 6:5 on pens) in the Round of 16 of the French Cup.The Pole stopped the attempts of Leandro Paredes and Xavi Simons during the penalty shootout.#FrenchCup https://t.co/OSTBXoINr8

Their winning run was broken by newly promoted side Clermont Foot, who beat Nice 1-0 on February 6. Their second defeat came at the hands of Lyon, who beat them 2-0 last Sunday.

Chances have come at a premium

One common aspect to both defeats was that Nice created fewer chances than their opponents.

Despite dominating possession against Clermon Foot, Le Gym were outdone on chances created and shots on target by the visitors. It led to the newly promoted side snatching the winner in the latter stages of the match.

Get French Football News @GFFN FT | Lyon 2-0 Nice - A score line that flatters Nice, who had just 1 shot all game, after a fluid, aggressive & intense display from Lyon led by the superb Tanguy Ndombele and Maxence Caqueret from midfield. OL make a case for Champions League spots as the top 6 congests further. FT | Lyon 2-0 Nice - A score line that flatters Nice, who had just 1 shot all game, after a fluid, aggressive & intense display from Lyon led by the superb Tanguy Ndombele and Maxence Caqueret from midfield. OL make a case for Champions League spots as the top 6 congests further.

Their win against Lyon had even lesser positives to look back upon. They were outplayed and looked like a side still relinquishing their past glories (wins in the French Cup against PSG and Marseille).

Their forward Andy Delort has scored 10 goals this season, but his numbers have dried up of late. His form is vital to Le Gym's chances of securing that UCL spot. It has affected the whole team as they have scored in only one of their last four outings in France.

Champions League race tightens up for Nice

Going into the match against Clermont Foot, Le Gym were two points ahead of Marseille. However, two consecutive defeats have now left them four points behind Jorge Sampaoli's men in the league table.

Le Gym are on 42 points after 24 games. Strasbourg are rapidly gaining form in Ligue 1. They have won three of their last four games and have closed the gap down to one point in third spot. Rennes are not far behind (37 points after 24 games).

Christophe Galtier has done an incredible job of pushing the club into the top bracket of French football. However, few poor results might snatch away his team's chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

Such fine are the margins at the top of the table that clubs have to be at their best every single game week, as Nice are currently finding out.

The top two teams in Ligue 1 are guaranteed automatic Champions League qualification. Le Gym fans will be upset to see their months of hard work snatched away by a few poor results in the final third of the season.

Strasbourg's push for Champions League qualification cannot be ignored anymore given the club's meteoric rise from last season.

Galtier will hope that their next two upcoming games against Angers and Strasbourg can go favorably for them.

Edited by Diptanil Roy