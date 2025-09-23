OGC Nice vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2025

OGC Nice and AS Roma get their Europa League campaign underway when they lock horns at the Allianz Riviera on Wednesday. Both sides head into the midweek clash off the back of contrasting league results, with the Italians claiming a hard-earned victory over Lazio.

OGC Nice were handed their biggest defeat of the new Ligue 1 campaign at the weekend when they were beaten 4-1 by Stade Brestois at the Stade Francis-Le Ble.

Franck Haise’s men have picked up two wins and lost three of their opening five league games to collect six points from a possible 15 and sit 12th in the league table.

Nice now get underway in the Europa League, following their exit from the UEFA Champions League qualifiers back in August, when they fell to a 4-0 aggregate loss against Portuguese giants Benfica in the third round.

On the other hand, Lorenzo Pellegrini’s 38th-minute strike was enough to hand AS Roma a 1-0 Derby della Capitale victory over bitter rivals Lazio in Serie A on Sunday.

Before that, Gian Piero Gasperini’s side kicked off the league campaign with back-to-back victories over Bologna and Pisa in August before crashing back down to earth in a 1-0 home defeat against Torino on September 14.

AS Roma secured Europa League qualification after finishing fifth in the Serie A standings last season with 69 points from 38 matches, just one point off the top-four places.

OGC Nice vs AS Roma Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second encounter between Nice and Roma, with both sides playing out a 1-1 draw in a friendly clash back in July 2022.

AS Roma are unbeaten in 12 of their last 14 competitive games, picking up 10 wins and two draws since mid-March.

Nice have lost five of their most recent seven competitive matches this season, while picking up victories over Auxerre and Nantes in that time.

Roma have lost just one of their last seven competitive away games while claiming five wins and one draw since March 29.

OGC Nice vs AS Roma Prediction

Nice and Roma will aim to kick off their European quest on the front foot and we expect a thrilling contest at Allianz Riviera. The Italians boast the firepower needed to get the job done, and we are backing them to continue from where they dropped off in the derby win over Lazio.

Prediction: OGC Nice 1-2 AS Roma

OGC Nice vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma to win

Tip 2: First to score - Roma (The visitors have opened the scoring in five of their last six outings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in six of the visitors’ last seven matches)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More