Nice vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2022

Nice will host Atalanta at the Allianz Riviera on Saturday in a friendly clash between the two sides.

The French side endured a near-disastrous start to their season but picked up form just before the World Cup and are now pushing for European spots. They played out a 1-1 draw against Olympique Lyonnaise in their last Ligue 1 outing and looked set to come away with all three points before their opponents scored a late penalty.

After the weekend clash, Nice will face Tottenham Hotspur in a friendly clash next week before hosting second-place Lens on their return to competitive action later in the year.

Atalanta, on the other hand, started their season strongly but hit a rough patch before the international break, consequently falling behind in the race for Champions League football. They were beaten 3-2 by Inter Milan in their last league game, squandering the early lead they picked up in the opening 30 minutes of the game.

The weekend clash will mark La Dea's penultimate game of 2022 and they will be looking to close out the year on a positive note.

OGC Nice vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Nice and Atalanta.

The visitors have had just three meetings against French opposition, winning once, losing once and drawing once.

Nice have lost their last six competitive games against Italian opposition.

Atalanta have picked up 16 points away from home in the league this season. Only Roma and league leaders Napoli have picked up more.

The Eaglets have scored just six goals on home turf in the league this season. Only Brest have scored fewer.

La Dea have conceded four away league goals this season, the joint-fewest in Serie A so far.

OGC Nice vs Atalanta Prediction

Nice's latest result ended an eight-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are undefeated in their last three home games and will be looking forward to this match.

Atalanta, meanwhile, have lost their last four games on the bounce after losing just one of their previous 12. However, they have impressed on the road this season and could pick up a draw here.

Prediction: OGC Nice 2-2 Atalanta

OGC Nice vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but two of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of the visitors' last five matches)

