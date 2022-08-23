OGC Nice vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs 2022–23

OGC Nice and Maccabi Tel Aviv will go head-to-head at the Allianz Riviera in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League qualifying playoff on Thursday.

The Ligue 1 outfit will head into the contest seeking to pick up their first win of the season and overturn their one-goal deficit after losing 1-0 in last week’s first leg.

Nice failed to get their new campaign up and running, as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Clermont Foot on Sunday. That followed another 1-0 defeat - against Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The Ligue 1 club have now failed to taste victory this season, picking up two draws and losing twice in their four games across competitions.

In stark contrast, Maccabi kicked off their 2022-23 Israeli Premier League campaign with a bang, steamrolling Maccabi Bney Reine 5-0 at the weekend.

They are on a two-game winning streak across competitions and have won three of their last four outings since the start of August. Maccabi head into the midweek matchup on a run of three wins from their last four competitive away games, with a 2-1 loss at Aris Thessaloniki on August 11 being the exception.

OGC Nice vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Head-To-Head

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with their first meeting coming last week, when the Israeli side claimed a 1-0 victory.

OGC Nice Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-W

Maccabi Tel Aviv Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

OGC Nice vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Team News

OGC Nice

Kasper Dolberg and Hichem Boudaoui are recuperating from shoulder and back injuries respectively and will sit out this game. Morgan Schneiderlin has also been sidelined through injury.

Injured: Kasper Dolberg, Hichem Boudaoui, Morgan Schneiderlin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Barring any late fitness issues, Maccabi will head into the midweek contest with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

OGC Nice vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Predicted XIs

OGC Nice (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Youcef Atal, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Melvin Bard; Khepren Thuram, Mario Lemina; Calvin Stengs, Aaron Ramsey, Rares Ilie; Andy Delort

Maccabi Tel Aviv (3-5-2): Daniel Peretz; Nir Bitton, Sheran Yeini, Enric Saborit; Andre Geraldes, Joris van Overeem, Eyal Golasa, Gabi Kanikovski, Matan Hozez; Đorđe Jovanović, Eran Zahavi

OGC Nice vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction

While Nice stumbled into the new season, their home advantage makes them favourites to come away with a wi. The French team boast a slightly superior and more experienced squad, so they should turn things around and secure their place in the group stage.

Prediction: OGC Nice 2-0 Maccabi Tel Aviv

