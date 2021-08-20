OGC Nice vs Olympique Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

OGC Nice welcome Olympique Marseille to the Allianz Riviera Stadium on Sunday in round three of French Ligue 1.

The hosts head into the game off the back of an emphatic 4-0 victory over Lille, while the visitors played out a 2-2 draw against Bordeaux.

Nice were denied a winning start to their Ligue 1 campaign as they played out an uneventful goalless draw against Stade Reims.

However, they quickly bounced back from that result last time out when they claimed an emphatic 4-0 victory over Lille.

Danish forward Kasper Dolberg scored on either side of goals from Hicham Boudaoui and Amine Gouiri to hand the reigning champions a humbling defeat.

Nice are unbeaten in their last three games across all competitions and will aim to keep the juggernaut rolling and strengthen their position in the table.

Meanwhile, Olympique Marseille were held to an entertaining 2-2 draw against Bordeaux last time out.

Les Phocéens bottled a two-goal lead as Timothee Pembele and Remi Oudin scored in a six-minute spell shortly before the hour mark to force a share of the spoils.

This followed a 3-2 victory away to Montpellier in their Ligue 1 curtain-raiser two Sundays ago.

Olympique Marseille are on an impressive 11-game unbeaten run across all competitions, picking up seven wins and four draws.

Nice vs Olympique Marseille Head-To-Head

Marseille head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 23 wins from their previous 39 encounters. Nice have picked up 11 wins, while five games have ended in draws.

Nice Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-L-W

Marseille Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D

Nice vs Olympique Marseille Team News

Nice

The hosts will be without the services of Alexis Claude Maurice, Morgan Schneiderlin, Calvin Stengs and Alexis Trouillet through injuries.

Injured: Alexis Claude Maurice, Morgan Schneiderlin, Calvin Stengs, Alexis Trouillet

Suspended: None

Marseille

Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik will sit out the game as he battles a knee problem, while goalkeeper Pau Lopez is a doubt as he makes his return from injury. Argentine defender Leonardo Balerdi will also miss the game as he serves his suspension for picking up a red card last time out.

Injured: Arkadiusz Milik

Doubtful: Pau Lopez

Suspended: Leonardo Balerdi

Nice vs Olympique Marseille Predicted XI

Nice predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez, Youcef Atal, Jean-Clair Todibo, Dante, Hassane Kamara; Mario Lemina, Pablo Rosario, Hicham Boudaoui, Justin Kluivert; Kasper Dolberg, Amine Gouiri

Marseille predicted XI (3-5-2): Steve Mandanda, William Saliba, Alvaro Gonzalez, Jordan Amavi, Cengiz Under, Matteo Guendouzi, Boubacar Kamara, Pape Gueye, Konrad De La Fuente, Dario Benedetto, Dimitri Payet

Nice vs Olympique Marseille Prediction

Both Nice and Marseille have picked up four points from their opening two games and will aim to keep the juggernaut rolling. We expect them to take a careful approach to the game to maintain their unbeaten start to the season. However, we anticipate the spoils will be shared as they are evenly matched on paper.

Prediction: Nice 1-1 Olympique Marseille

Edited by Shardul Sant