OGC Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of France’s Ligue 1 is well and truly up and running, and this Sunday sees a midday showdown between champions Paris Saint-Germain and Nice.

This should be an intriguing game as Nice have started the season strongly, while Paris Saint-Germain have started with somewhat of a stutter. This will not be an easy game for Thomas Tuchel’s side, as Nice aim to spring an upset at the Allianz Riviera.

Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

Paris Saint-Germain have taken on Nice on 21 occasions in the past, and unsurprisingly, the Parisians have a big advantage. PSG have won 13 of those games, losing just four in the process.

Last season saw Paris Saint-Germain hammer Nice 1-4 at the Allianz Riviera, while the return game at the Parc Des Princes was cancelled when the COVID-19 pandemic forced Ligue 1 to curtail the campaign.

In terms of recent form though, it’s Nice who have the advantage. Patrick Vieira’s side won their opening two games before slipping to Montpellier last weekend, while PSG were beaten by Lens and Marseille before picking up their first win over Metz last night.

Nice form guide: W-W-L

Paris St. Germain form guide: L-L-W

Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

Patrick Vieira should be able to call upon a full-strength squad for this game. Forward Amine Gouiri started Nice’s recent game with Montpellier on the bench, but he should be fully fit for Sunday’s game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Du physique pour débuter la journée ✊🔴⚫#OGCNPSG J-3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Pu63yWbL1a — OGC Nice (@ogcnice) September 17, 2020

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has a number of issues to deal with when it comes to personnel for this game. Kylian Mbappe should be ready to return following his bout with COVID-19, but Tuchel will not be able to call upon Neymar, Leandro Paredes, Layvin Kurzawa or Abdou Diallo. All four were sent off in PSG’s recent games with Marseille and Metz, and are thus suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Neymar, Layvin Kurzawa, Leandro Paredes, Abdou Diallo

Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI

Nice predicted XI (4-3-3): Walter Benitez, Hassane Kamara, Dante, Andy Pelmard, Youcef Atal, Pierre Lees-Melou, Morgan Schneiderlin, Khephren Thuram, Amine Gouiri, Kasper Dolberg, Rony Lopes

Paris St. Germain predicted XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas, Colin Dagba, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat, Julian Draxler, Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi, Angel Di Maria

Nice vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

On paper at least this should be a comfortable win for PSG, as their squad depth – even without their four suspended players – is far superior to what Nice can offer. However, their form has been patchy at best thus far in 2020-21 and even their win over Metz wasn’t massively impressive.

In the form of Kasper Dolberg and Amine Gouiri, Patrick Vieira’s side have the firepower to hurt PSG, but can their defence hold up against the Parisians’ attacking talents? In all honesty, it’s doubtful. An away win feels like the most likely outcome here.

Prediction: Nice 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain