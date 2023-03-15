OGC Nice vs Sheriff Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2023

OGC Nice and Sheriff Tiraspol go head-to-head at the Allianz Riviera in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League last-16 clash on Thursday.
The Ligue 1 outfit will be looking to pick up where they dropped off in last week’s first leg, having picked up a 1-0 win in Moldova.
Tarem Moffi and Youssouf Ndayishimiye were both on target as OGC Nice held on for a 2-2 draw against Nantes in Ligue 1 last Sunday.
Prior to that, Didier Digard’s men placed one foot in the quarter-finals of the Conference League when they scrapped a 1-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol on March 9.
Nice, who are currently ninth in the Ligue 1 table, head into Thursday unbeaten in 11 straight matches, stretching back to January’s shock 1-0 loss to Le Puy in the Coupe de France.
Meanwhile, Sheriff bounced back from their Conference League defeat as they ran out 1-0 winners over FC Balti in the Moldovan Super Liga.
The Osy have now won three straight domestic matches, scoring five goals and keeping two clean sheets since October’s 1-0 loss against FC Petrocub.
However, Sheriff will draw inspiration from their performance in the playoffs, where they beat Partizan 3-1 in the second leg to overturn a similar 1-0 first-leg loss.
OGC Nice vs Sheriff Tiraspol Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the second-ever meeting between OGC Nice and Sheriff Tiraspol. Their first encounter came in last week’s first leg, when Nice picked up a 1-0 win.
- Nice are unbeaten in 11 straight matches across all competitions, claiming seven wins and four draws in that time.
- Sheriff have won three of their last four away matches since November, with a 2-1 friendly loss to FC Kryvbas on February 8 being the exception.
- Nice are without defeat in nine straight competitive home matches, picking up five wins and four draws since October’s 2-1 loss against FC Slovacko.
OGC Nice vs Sheriff Tiraspol Prediction
Following Sunday's draw at Nantes, Nice have now gone 11 games on the spin without defeat. The Ligue 1 side hold a one-goal advantage heading into Thursday and we predict they will make use of their home advantage to claim another close win.
Prediction: OGC Nice 1-0 Sheriff Tiraspol
OGC Nice vs Sheriff Tiraspol Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - OGG Nice
Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of Nice’s last eight games)
Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of the Ligue 1 side’s last eight outings)