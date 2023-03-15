OGC Nice vs Sheriff Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2023

OGC Nice and Sheriff Tiraspol go head-to-head at the Allianz Riviera in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League last-16 clash on Thursday.

The Ligue 1 outfit will be looking to pick up where they dropped off in last week’s first leg, having picked up a 1-0 win in Moldova.

Tarem Moffi and Youssouf Ndayishimiye were both on target as OGC Nice held on for a 2-2 draw against Nantes in Ligue 1 last Sunday.

Prior to that, Didier Digard’s men placed one foot in the quarter-finals of the Conference League when they scrapped a 1-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol on March 9.

Nice, who are currently ninth in the Ligue 1 table, head into Thursday unbeaten in 11 straight matches, stretching back to January’s shock 1-0 loss to Le Puy in the Coupe de France.

Meanwhile, Sheriff bounced back from their Conference League defeat as they ran out 1-0 winners over FC Balti in the Moldovan Super Liga.

The Osy have now won three straight domestic matches, scoring five goals and keeping two clean sheets since October’s 1-0 loss against FC Petrocub.

However, Sheriff will draw inspiration from their performance in the playoffs, where they beat Partizan 3-1 in the second leg to overturn a similar 1-0 first-leg loss.

OGC Nice vs Sheriff Tiraspol Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between OGC Nice and Sheriff Tiraspol. Their first encounter came in last week’s first leg, when Nice picked up a 1-0 win.

Nice are unbeaten in 11 straight matches across all competitions, claiming seven wins and four draws in that time.

Sheriff have won three of their last four away matches since November, with a 2-1 friendly loss to FC Kryvbas on February 8 being the exception.

Nice are without defeat in nine straight competitive home matches, picking up five wins and four draws since October’s 2-1 loss against FC Slovacko.

OGC Nice vs Sheriff Tiraspol Prediction

Following Sunday's draw at Nantes, Nice have now gone 11 games on the spin without defeat. The Ligue 1 side hold a one-goal advantage heading into Thursday and we predict they will make use of their home advantage to claim another close win.

Prediction: OGC Nice 1-0 Sheriff Tiraspol

OGC Nice vs Sheriff Tiraspol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - OGG Nice

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of Nice’s last eight games)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of the Ligue 1 side’s last eight outings)

