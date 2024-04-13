OH Leuven vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14th 2024 

OH Leuven and Gent will battle for three points in a Jupiler League UEFA Europa Conference League playoff game on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Standard Liege last weekend.

Gent, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a comfortable 3-0 away thrashing of Westerlo. Omri Gandelman was the star of the show as he scored a brace, with his goals coming either side of Tarik Tissoudali's 24th-minute goal.

The victory left Buffaloes at the summit of the Conference League playoff table with 30 points to their name. Leuven are fifth on 16 points.

OH Leuven vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Gent have 13 wins and eight draws from the last 20 head-to-head games while Leuven were victorious once.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2023 when Gent claimed a 4-0 home win.

Gent are unbeaten in the last seven head-to-head games (five wins).

Leuven have won just one of their last eight league games (four losses).

Five of Gent's last six games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Four of Leuven's last six home games have been decided by one-goal margins.

OH Leuven vs Gent Prediction

OH Leuven have struggled for positive results in the last few months and it is far from an ideal situation to be facing a side in rampant form. Oscar Garcia Junyent's side have conceded at least two goals in three of their last five league games.

Gent have won their last three league games on the bounce but have a slender three-point advantage over St. Truiden in the race for top spot in the Conference League playoff table. They have also been potent in front of goal, having scored at least two goals in five of their last six games. They will be expected to continue this run against a side that they have been dominant against.

The visitors are the favorites here and know that any slip-up could be capitalized on by St. Truiden and KV Mechelen. We are backing Hein Vanhaezebrouck's side to claim all three points with a comfortable win and goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: OH Leuven 1-3 Gent

OH Leuven vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Gent to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Gent to score over 1.5 goals