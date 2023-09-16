OH Leuven vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17th 2023

OH Leuven will welcome Gent to the Dan Dreel Stadium for a Jupiler League matchday seven fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a comfortable 3-0 home win over Kortrijk before the international break. Federico Ricca, Joel Schingtienne and Youssef Maziz all found the back of the net in the victory.

Gent, meanwhile, saw off Club Brugge with a 2-1 home win. Hong Hyuk-Seok scored a brace to inspire the win. The Korea Republic international's goals came either side of Hans Vanaken's 42nd-minute strike to help his side secure all three points.

The win helped De Buffalo's hold on to top spot in the table, having garnered 13 points from five games. Leuven sit in 12th spot with five points to show for their efforts in six games.

OH Leuven vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 19th meeting between the two sides. Gent have 12 wins to their name, five games ended in a share of the spoils, while Leuven were victorious just once.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2023 when Gent claimed a 2-0 home win.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Seven of Gent's last eight games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Five of Leuven's six league games this season have witnessed goals at both ends.

There have been goals scored in both halves in all of Leuven's six league games this season.

OH Leuven vs Gent Prediction

Gent are the early pacesetters in the league and another win here would help them consolidate their grip on top spot. Hein Vanhaezebrouck's side claimed a morale-boosting victory over Club Brugge before the break and confidence will be running high in the team.

OHL, for their part, sit just outside the relegation zone but finally registered their first win of the campaign right before the break. Their games have been open-ended affairs and this trend could continue.

We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: OH Leuven 1-3 Gent

OH Leuven vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Gent to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Gent to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals