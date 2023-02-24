Oud-Heverlee Leuven vs Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th February 2023

Oud-Heverlee Leuven will host Antwerp at Den Dreef Stadion in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday.

Oud-Heverlee Leuven vs Antwerp Preview

The season is drawing to a close with eight rounds of games left ahead of matchday 27. The hosts sit in the 11th spot, where they finished in the 2021-22 campaign. Oud-Heverlee Leuven have been struggling to maintain consistency, apparently going from bad to worse lately. They have recorded one win in their last 10 matches.

Leuven are eying qualification for the playoffs, which starts from the eighth spot upward. An upturn in their future results could make that happen but the squad appears to be shambolic and in need of urgent therapy. The last league contest between the sides went in favor of Antwerp 4-2, with Leuven playing away.

The visitors finished fourth out of 18 teams last season, earning qualification for the UEFA Europa Conference League. However, Antwerp’s continental campaign couldn’t progress beyond the play-off round after falling to a 4-2 defeat against İstanbul Başakşehir. The focus is now on the league, says coach Mark van Bommel.

The Great Old will head into the clash on the back of an impressive 2-0 victory over AS Eupen at Bosuilstadion. They sit third, with 53 points – three points behind second-placed USG and 10 shy of leaders Genk. Antwerp are in search of their first league title since their last triumph in 1956–57.

Oud-Heverlee Leuven vs Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Oud-Heverlee Leuven have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches against Antwerp.

Oud-Heverlee Leuven have scored eight goals and conceded 10 in their last five clashes with Antwerp.

Oud-Heverlee Leuven have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Antwerp have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Oud-Heverlee Leuven have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Antwerp have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

Oud-Heverlee Leuven vs Antwerp Prediction

Mario González has scored 13 goals while Louis Patris has delivered seven assists. Both men have created moments of magic for the hosts this season and will likely provide more. However, two players, including captain Mathieu Maertens, are out with injuries.

Antwerp could almost carve out a starting eleven from their sidelined players. They are missing nine men through injury. Vincent Janssen, with 15 goals and four assists, is available for selection.

Antwerp are expected to win based on collective form and individuality.

Prediction: Oud-Heverlee Leuven 1-2 Antwerp

OHL vs Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Antwerp

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Antwerp to score first – Yes

Tip 4: OHL to score - Yes

