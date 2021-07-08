Oita Trinita vs Urawa Reds prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021 

Oita Trinita will welcome Urawa Reds to the Showa Deno Dome on Saturday for a matchday 22 fixture in the J1 League.

The home side picked up a 2-0 victory over Fukui United in the Emperors Cup in midweek. Arate Watanabe and Yuya Takazawa scored in the first half to help Trinita progress to the next round.

Urawa Reds were 1-0 victors over Sagamihara in the same competition on the same day. Kasper Junker scored the game-winning goal three minutes from time.

The two sides will be back in league action this weekend and will be looking to pick up all three points for markedly different reasons.

Oita Trinita currently sit in 19th place and are four points away from safety in the table. The visitors are in fifth place and need a victory to keep pace with the clubs in contention for continental qualification.

Oita Trinita vs Urawa Reds Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 19 occasions in the past and Urawa Reds have a marginally better head-to-head record.

The Saitama outfit have eight wins to their name, while Oita Trinita were victorious on seven occasions. Four previous matches between the two sides ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in April when a five-goal thriller saw Tatsuya Tanaka score an 82nd-minute winner to give Urawa Reds a 3-2 win on home turf.

Trinta's win in midweek was their first victory in five games, while Urawa have lost just one of their last 15 matches in all competitions.

Oita Trinita form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-L

Urawa Reds form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-L

Oita Trinita vs Urawa Reds Team News

Oita Trinita

The hosts have Naoki Nomura ruled out with an injury but there are no suspension concerns for Oita Trinita.

Injury: Naoki Nomura

Suspension: None

Urawa Reds

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for manager Ricardo Rodriguez.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Oita Trinita vs Urawa Reds Predicted XI

Oita Trinita form guide (3-4-3): William Popp (GK); Katsunori Ueebisu, Henrique, Ryosuke Tone; Yuki Kagawa, Hokuto Shomoda, Yushi Hasegawa, Kenta Inoue; Seigo Kobayashi, Yamato Machida, Shun Nagasawa

Urawa Reds Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Shusaku Nishikawa (GK); Takahiro Akimoto, Tomoaki Makino, Takuya Iwanami, Daigo Nishi; Atsuki Ito, Kai Shibato; Tomoaki Okubo, Yoshio Koizumi, Tatsuya Tanaka; Kasper Junker

Oita Trinita vs Urawa Reds Prediction

Urawa Reds are one of the high-flying sides in the J1 League at the moment and this contrasts with Oita Trinita, who have been out-of-sorts.

The hosts have struggled in front of goal and might not be able to take advantage of Urawa Reds' relatively expansive style of play. We are predicting a comfortable victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Oita Trinta 0-2 Urawa Reds

