Oita Trinita vs Yokohama F. Marinos prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021 

Oita Trinita and Yokohama F. Marinos will trade tackles at the Showa Denko Dome Oita in a matchday 16 fixture in the J1 League.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Vegalta Sendai. Takuma Nishimura and Chihiro Kato scored in both halves, either side of Shun Nagasawa's goal.

Yokohama F. Marinos were held to a surprise 1-1 draw by Kashiwa Reysol on home turf. Ippei Shinozuka and Ken Matsubara scored late goals to ensure parity.

That stalemate left Marinos in fourth place in the table with 28 points from 14 matches. Meanwhile, Oita Trinita are in 18th place and need to start accruing points to avoid suffering relegation.

Oita Trinita vs Yokohama F. Marinos Head-to-Head

Yokohama F. Marinos have 12 wins from 20 games played against Oita Trinita. Two previous games ended in draws, while Oita Trinita were victorious on six occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2020 when Erik came off the bench to score a brace in a 4-0 victory for Marinos.

The hosts have been dire throughout the campaign and have just one win from their last 12 games in all competitions. Yokohama F. Marinos have been one of the most consistent sides this season, with just one defeat suffered in their last 17 games in all competitions.

Oita Trinita form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-D

Yokohama F. Marinos form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-D

Oita Trinita vs Yokohama F. Marinos Team News

Oita Trinita

The home side have goalkeeper Shun Yoshida ruled out with an injury, while Naoki Nomura is a doubt for the clash against Yokohama F. Marinos.

Injury: Shun Yoshida

Doubtful: Naoki Nomura

Yokohama F. Marinos

Teruhito Nakagawa is a doubt for the fixture but there are no suspension worries for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Teruhito Nakagawa

Oita Trinita vs Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XI

Oita Trinita Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): William Popp (GK); Yuto Misao, Henrique, Keisuke Saka; Yuki Kagawa, Hokuto Shimoda, Kento Haneda, Rei Matsumoto; Arata Watanabe, Yamato Machida; Shun Nagasawa

Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XI (4-1-2-3): Yohei Takaoka (GK); Theerathorn Bunmathan, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Thiago Martins, Ken Matsubara; Takuya Kida, Jun Amano, Marcos Junior; Daizen Maeda, Ado Onaiwu, Jose Eiber

Oita Trinita vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction

The difference in class and quality of the teams is evident in their respective positions in the table. While one team are currently on a roll, the other side have struggled for form throughout the campaign.

Barring an upset, only one of these teams is likely to secure victory in this fixture. We are predicting a comfortable win for Yokohama F. Marinos.

Prediction: Oita Trinita 0-2 Yokohama F. Marinos

