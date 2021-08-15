Old Trafford is back alive as Manchester United batter Leeds United into submission

Manchester United started the 2020-21 campaign with a point to prove following their disappointing end to last season, where they lost to Villarreal in the Europa League final.

If anyone expected a reaction from their opening Premier League game against Leeds United, the Red Devils certainly did not disappoint, as they put up an absolute show to annihilate their opponents.

It was a comprehensive performance from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who dominated and ruthlessly put Leeds United to the sword. Last season, Manchester United lost their opening match of the campaign, which set the stage for a slow start to the campaign.

However, Manchester United look fitter and raring to go this time around. After benefitting from a proper pre-season, unlike last season, the results have already begun to show on the field.

Seeing a full Old Trafford made Saturday's result even more special ⭐️



It's great to start the new #PL season with you home 😍#MUFC | #HereWeBelong pic.twitter.com/W5lUhYh5rs — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 14, 2021

Red Devils rout Leeds on opening day

Manchester United were largely dominant against Leeds, with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes running the show in the final third.

The pair combined for the Reds’ opening goal, Pogba playing a quick pass into the path of Fernandes, who slammed the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

In the end, the Portuguese playmaker registered a sensational hat-trick – his first for Solskjaer’s side – while Pogba also recorded four assists, becoming just the seventh player to do so in the Premier League.

It was a perfect day at the office for Manchester United, and they can only get better from here on. Edinson Cavani will return in the coming weeks, while Jadon Sancho will also be lighting up the right flank once he gains full match fitness.

🏟️ A packed Old Trafford

⭐ A five-star performance

🎩 A magical start to the season



↔️ @TeamViewer#MUFC | #BringingYouCloser pic.twitter.com/OxYCqzygfw — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 14, 2021

Old Trafford bouncing again

The chants and roars that emanated from the crowd when Fernandes opened the scoring painted the perfect picture of what has been missing in the last few months at Old Trafford.

After almost two years of playing without fans, over 55,000 supporters were welcomed at Old Trafford to watch Manchester United’s season opener against Leeds.

And the fans didn’t disappoint. They thoroughly played their role as the 12th man on the pitch by constantly cheering the players on.

"Magic, absolutely magic. It does mean a lot for the players. This atmosphere gives you the extra edge and energy,” Solskjaer said after the game, as quoted by Manutd.com. You haven’t had that feeling of connection. To be re-united with the fans again is important. This is Man United. This is the real Man United.

“This is how I sold Man United to Edinson (Cavani) for example. You can’t leave after one season playing with no fans. Man United is fans and players and everyone together.”

Old Trafford has experienced some great moments in the past, and this victory over Leeds inside a packed Theatre of Dreams, ranks among one of the most memorable ones in recent years.

