Oldham Athletic vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Oldham Athletic welcome Bournemouth to Boundary Park in Greater Manchester for their FA Cup third-round fixture on Saturday.

The hosts secured a spot in the third round with a 2-1 win over fellow Football League Two side Bradford City in November.

Here is your official #EmiratesFACup third round draw 🏆 pic.twitter.com/S8dqqnTi7V — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) November 30, 2020

Oldham Athletic vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths 53 times across all competitions, with their last meeting coming in 2013 in the Football League One.

The Cherries have won 22 times in this fixture while the hosts have 15 wins to their name. Both sides have been fairly evenly-matched in their encounters, with 16 games having ended in a stalemate.

The teams have only met each other once in the FA Cup, with that 1954 match being their first-ever competitive meeting. Bournemouth managed a 1-0 win on that occasion.

Oldham Athletic form guide: D-D-L-W-D

Bournemouth form guide: W-L-D-W-W

Oldham Athletic vs Bournemouth Team News

Oldham Athletic

The hosts will head into the game without the services of George Blackwood, who is still a couple of months away from full fitness. Bobby Grant's three-match suspension will also keep him out of the game.

Defenders Andrea Badan and Kyle Jameson are back in full training but manager Harry Kewell is not expected to risk starting them this weekend.

The club can confirm the results of the recent mandatory Coronavirus testing have all returned negative. #oafc https://t.co/SFHwvGQSx7 — Oldham Athletic (@OfficialOAFC) January 6, 2021

Injured: George Blackwood

Doubtful: Andrea Badan, Kyle Jameson

Suspended: Bobby Grant

Bournemouth

Cameron Carter-Vickers is closing in on full fitness for Bournemouth.

For Bournemouth coach Jason Tindall, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jack Stacey remain on the sidelines with injuries.

Defender Adam Smith took a heavy blow in their 1-0 win over Stoke City, which forced him out of play. He will be assessed prior to the game with a late fitness test.

Looking forward to some FA Cup action this weekend...



🅰️ Oldham Athletic

📆 Saturday, 3pm



The hard work continues 👊 pic.twitter.com/ayTMmFmRmF — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 4, 2021

Injured: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jack Stacey

Doubtful: Adam Smith

Suspended: None

Oldham Athletic vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Oldham Athletic Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Ian Lawlor; Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Carl Piergianni, Harrison Clarke, Sido Jombati; Brice Ntambwe; Ben Garrity, Dylan Bahamboula, Alfie McCalmont, Conor McAleny; Zak Dearnley.

Bournemouth Predicted XI 4-3-3): Asmir Begovic; Rodrigo Riquelme, Steve Cook, Jack Simpson, Diego Rico; Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook, Philip Billing; David Brooks, Dominic Solanke, Junior Stanislas

Oldham Athletic vs Bournemouth Prediction

Bournemouth have regained form in recent fixtures, improving remarkably in the defence. They have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven fixtures.

They are also the highest-scoring side in the Championship, and could run riot against Latics, who have conceded 38 goals in 22 league games.

We predict a comfortable win for the visitors, whose form at both ends of the pitch makes them a clear favorite in this fixture.

Prediction: Oldham Athletic 0-3 Bournemouth.