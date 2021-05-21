Ole Gunnar Solskjaer settles on Manchester United goalkeeper for Europa League final - reports

Manchester United boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer has decided to play Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea instead of Dean Henderson in the Europa League final against Villarreal on May 26.

De Gea replaced Henderson between the sticks for United's 1-1 draw with Fulham on Tuesday after the England gloveman's poor performance against Liverpool, and the Spaniard is set to retain his place in goal for the Europa League decider, according to British media.

David de Gea started the season as United's first-choice goalkeeper, while Henderson deputized for the Spaniard in cup competitions. However, a string of poor displays led to de Gea losing his place in United's starting line-up midway through the season.

De Gea has started each of United's last four Europa League games and was the Man of the Match in their 3-2 loss to AS Roma in the second leg of their semi-final tie.

However, Henderson is expected to return for Manchester United's final Premier League game of the season at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Europa League final could be David de Gea's final appearance for Manchester United

Manchester United v Fulham - Premier League

David de Gea has developed into one of the Premier League's best-ever goalkeepers during his 10 years at Manchester United. The 30-year-old has won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award four times.

However, inconsistent performances in recent seasons and the emergence of Dean Henderson have cast doubt over the Spaniard's future at Old Trafford.

Henderson penned a new five-year deal last year and is expected to be United's first-choice keeper for the foreseeable future.

This could hasten the departure of de Gea, who has attracted interest from Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain in recent years.