Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to silence critics as Manchester United secure second consecutive UCL qualification

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s demeanor on the touchline whenever Manchester United play often divides opinion among the club’s fanbase.

The Norwegian manager is not the animated type; he prefers to sit in the dugout watching from his tablet and issuing instructions from there.

However, all fans saw his peppiness when Manchester United came from behind to beat Aston Villa on Sunday. The Red Devils boss rushed to the pitch to congratulate his players on a job well done.

It’s been an eventful journey for Solskjaer, who has been doubted by many since he became Manchester United manager two-and-a-half years ago.

Manchester United secure second successive UEFA Champions League qualification

Manchester United romped to a 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Sunday to definitively book a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League. This is the second successive time that the Red Devils have qualified for the competition under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Having conceded early in the first half following a stupendous strike from Bertrand Traore, Manchester United came out guns blazing in the second half.

Bruno Fernandes restored parity from the penalty spot after Paul Pogba was fouled by Douglas Luiz. Four minutes later, Mason Greenwood showed great control and lost his marker before firing a low left-footed shot past Emi Martinez.

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to put the scoreline beyond doubt when he headed in a pin-point cross from Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils are flying at the moment and have deservedly qualified for next season’s Champions League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to prove his critics wrong

Manchester United’s rich vein of form is at variance with their poor start to the season, when they lost three of their first six Premier League matches.

Since then, the Red Devils have lost just one league game, and it’s all to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s credit. The Norwegian used to be trolled as a PE teacher and as someone who was not fit for the job.

However, he continues to silence his critics by overturning the fortunes of the club. There is more stability now, and the team is playing some great football.

Solskjaer said after the win over Aston Villa (as quoted by Manutd.com):

“We’ve got a final to look forward to. The boys are learning and getting better and better as a group, as a unit, and the spirit in the group is getting better.”

“You can hear them in the crowd, supporting their teammates. These eight days, we knew the squad had to come together and everyone has got to be available to play, they have to play, and they’ve been excellent.”

It’s already a successful season for Manchester United, but it’ll be even more prominent if they finish second in the Premier League and win the Europa League title.