Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he maybe is the worst loser at the club. Solskjaer has often been portrayed as a soft-spoken individual, but feels that that image is misleading.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side travel to Chelsea on Sunday evening in a clash that will determine whether they can keep up with Manchester City in the title race. United have endured a poor run of form in the Premier League this season, winning two and drawing three of their last five games.

"If you at at Man United and enjoy losing, you are at the wrong place. I don't show my frustration maybe so as Bruno but I think maybe I am the worst loser at the club. You have probably not seen it but some of the players have," said Solskjaer.

Manchester United are currently thirteen points behind Manchester City in the league table, but have a game in hand over their cross-town rivals. A loss to Chelsea on Sunday would not only see them drop out of the title race, but also run the risk of getting into a battle for the Champions League places at the end of the season.

Manchester United are yet to win a Premier League game against the 'top six' of the Premier League this season. Many pundits and critics have criticized Soolskjaer's tactics against the top teams.

The Norwegian, however, said that he is one of the most competitive people at the club, and is always striving to win. Many fans believe talismanic midfielder Bruno Fernandes exhibits the type of attitude one would associate with a Manchester United player.

The Portuguese international can often be seen expressing irritation on the pitch, or having a go at his team-mates. Solskjaer, on the other hand, is known for his calm demeanor, but believes that the media have created a false image of him.

Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate for a win against Chelsea on Sunday at Stamford Bridge

Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League

Manchester United are yet to be beaten away from home this season. They will, however, face a stern test in the form of a Chelsea side that are yet to be beaten since Thomas Tuchel took upthe reins as manager this season.

Chelsea will go into Sunday's game on the back of an impressive 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in midweek. The Blues will look to end Manchester United's title hopes as they seek to overtake West Ham and jump into fourth place.