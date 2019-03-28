×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'Ole's at the wheel'- The story of guts and freedom at the heart of the Norwegian's meteoric rise to become Manchester United's permanent manager  

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Feature
89   //    28 Mar 2019, 15:49 IST

Arsenal v Manchester United - FA Cup Fourth Round
Arsenal v Manchester United - FA Cup Fourth Round

Back in December, Jose Mourinho was sacked after a streak of continuous poor results which saw United endure an abysmal start to the campaign. They were sixth in the Premier League under Mourinho, eleven points behind from the fourth place. The Red Devils are still sixth, but just two points apart now from the fourth-placed Arsenal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was selected as the interim choice to replace Mourinho and despite what it may seem, the point difference is not the only thing which changed with the club. Mourinho's United was reeling from a lack of motivation and suffering from the severe clash between the mentalities of the coach and players. The belief which made the Red Devils a force in the Sir Alex Ferguson's era was nowhere to be seen and honestly, it would be very difficult for even the optimistic of fans to imagine where they are now.

Solskjaer is the first United manager to win his first six league games, beating a record held by Sir Matt Busby. But they have lost only once in 13 Premier League games since Solskjaer took over. The statistics are stunning as United were closer to the bottom teams in the Premier League in December but Solskjaer managed to rejuvenate completely since he took over.

It is not like United brought huge reinforcements in the winter transfer window. Solskjaer was not a renowned tactician and certainly, not a favourite choice to lead United forward yet he has turned doubters away and changed things completely in his favour. The Norwegian works with a similar set of players as Mourinho yet the results and performances are completely contrasting.

In the four months, Solskjaer has completely changed United's outlook. That is never dumb luck or a miracle, consistent performance needs work and character. Solskjaer's style is different from Mourinho but he is shrewd in his own way. He realized that the world class players need to function at their best to drive United forward and he gave what they wanted- freedom.

It is not like that United went all out attacking since Solskjaer took over but the roles of Paul Pogbas and Rashfords are not bounded anymore. The players can express themselves fully on the pitch, without any thoughts of unwanted criticism.

Most importantly, Solskjaer has managed to revive the gutsy character of Red Devils which they were known for. He spent 11 seasons with Manchester United and his winner in 1999 Champions League made him special in the heart of fans around the globe. But that goal signified immense belief and guts and that United never say die.

A comeback after a 2-0 loss at Old Trafford against PSG would have been impossible a few months ago but Ole's United managed to do just that at Paris. Undoubtedly, there were more world class players in their opponent team yet the character of the players refuses each of them to give up before the final whistle.

The United spirit is back. There are smiles on the faces of supporters and an undying hope at the heart of Old Trafford. There is no negativity but immense belief at the backbone of United once again. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has earned the trust to be on the wheel at a permanent basis and he deserves the faith United hierarchy and the fans are putting on him.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paris Saint-Germain Football Paul Pogba Marcus Rashford Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
Manchester United: Month of reckoning beckons as the resurgence continues
RELATED STORY
Ole's at the wheel and he's driving Manchester United to the top again
RELATED STORY
Five players who have felt the curse of the number 7 shirt at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Twitter: Manchester United fans praise Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and call for him to become the permanent manager
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the return of hope at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Ole on the Wheel: Solskjaer winning Manager of the Month.
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: PSG make move to sign Ander Herrera on a free transfer
RELATED STORY
Top 3 best young centre forwards in the world at the moment
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Laurent Blanc could be the perfect replacement for Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us