Olimpija Ljubljana vs Egnatia Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th August 2025

Olimpija Ljubljana continue their push for UEFA Europa Conference League qualification in the third qualifying round against Egnatia on Thursday in the first leg. The Slovenian outfit, which progressed from the group stages of the competition last year, overcame Inter Club d'Escaldes in the last round.

A compelling 4-2 victory at home in the first clash, powered by a hat-trick from Diogo Pinto, was followed by a 1-1 draw in the return.

But just days after sealing their progression, Olimpija were brought to earth with a dismal 5-0 loss to Celje in the league. Having begun the 2025-26 1. SNL season with back-to-back wins, the Dragons dropped points for the first time.

Moreover, it was enough to knock them off the top of the table as the reigning Slovenian champions dropped to fourth position on the league table with six points in three games.

Egnatia are venturing in Europe for just the third year in their history, and this is the farthest they've managed to get. After losing out in the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round, the Albanian side beat Dinamo Minsk 3-0 on aggregate in the last round of the Conference League qualifiers.

Courtesy of goals from Regi Lushkja and Soumaila Bakayoko, they won the first leg 2-0 away from home before picking up a narrow 1-0 victory in the return, with Kastriot Selmani firing the winner.

Olimpija Ljubljana vs Egnatia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official clash between the sides in history.

In five games away from home in Europe, Egnatia have won just twice: 1-0 vs Vikingur Reykjavik (2024-25 Conference League second qualifying round) and 2-0 vs Dinamo Minsk (2025-26 Conference League second qualifying round).

Olimpija Ljubljana have lost just one of their last 10 home games in Europe: 4-1 vs Cercle Brugge (2024-25 Conference League).

In seven official games, the Dragons have won only three times.

Olimpija Ljubljana vs Egnatia Prediction

Egnatia have produced some good performances in the European qualifiers this season. In four outings, they've won three and kept a clean sheet every time. It's their stoic backline which is proving to be their biggest strength right now, and Olimpija's erratic run of form means the home side could be headed for an unfavorable result here.

Prediction: Olimpija Ljubljana 0-1 Egnatia

Olimpija Ljubljana vs Egnatia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Egnatia to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

