Olimpija vs Borac Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20th 2025

Olimpija will host Borac at the Stozice Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of their 2024-25 UEFA Europa Conference League knockout phase playoffs clash. The home side have been brilliant in the Slovenian top flight this season but require a result on home turf this week to sustain their continental campaign.

Borac, meanwhile, already have a foot in the last 16 of the Conference League after securing a 1-0 win in their first-leg clash last week. Olimpija were the better side in the contest for much of the first half before a red card to Raul Florucz early in the second saw the game's momentum swing the way of the Bosnian side, who went on to secure a slim advantage thanks to a late winner from Sandi Ogrinec.

The Dragons will be gutted to have lost a game in which they were favorites but they have the chance to right their wrongs in front of their home fans this week as they target a spot in the last 16 of the Conference League.

Olimpija vs Borac Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between Olimpija and Borac, with both teams recording a win apiece in their previous matchups.

The hosts have had six meetings against Bosnian opposition in competitive action. They have won just one of those games, drawn once and lost the other four.

Borac have scored five goals in the Conference League this season, the fewest of any team in the knockout stages of the competition.

Olimpija have the best defensive record in the Slovenian top-flight this season with just seven goals conceded after 21 matches.

Olimpija vs Borac Prediction

Zmaji have won three of their last four competitive matches and have lost just twice since mid-October. They have won four of their last five home games and will fancy their chances of overturning their one-goal deficit this week.

Borac took full advantage of their numerical advantage last week to secure a slender lead in the tie. They are, however, headed to a hostile ground to face a stronger and much more desperate Olimpija side and could see their continental campaign come to an end on Thursday.

Prediction: Olimpija 2-0 Borac

Olimpija vs Borac Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Olimpija to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last seven matches)

