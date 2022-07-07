Olimpija vs Differdange Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th July | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

Olimpija will entertain Differdange at the Stozice Sports Park in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League first round qualifying on Thursday.

The hosts are looking to qualify for the group stage of a UEFA competition for the seventh straight campaign. They made it to the third-round of the qualifying phase of the Conference League last season, where Portuguese side Santa Clara beat them 3-0 on aggregate.

Differdange, meanwhile, failed to make it to the qualifiers of the competition last season. However, they have made their return this time, thanks to a second-placed finish in the Luxembourg National Division last season. Neither Differdange nor Olimpija have made it to the group stage of any UEFA competition.

The home team played six friendly games in the pre-season. They recorded three wins, two draws and a defeat. Differdange, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw against RFC Seraing in their only friendly so far.

Olimpija vs Differdange Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams across comptitions.

Olimpija and Differdange finished second in the Slovenian PrvaLiga and Luxembourg National Division respectively last season.

Olimpija scored 53 goals in 36 league games last season, conceding 38 times. Meanwhile, Differdange scored 58 times and conceded 28 goals in 30 league games last term.

Olimpija had a pretty solid pre-season, keeping five clean sheets in six friendly games last month. They scored ten goals and conceded just three.

Differdange failed to score in their only friendly game of the season but kept a clean sheet.

Olimpija vs Differdange Prediction

The hosts head are coming off a solid run in the pre-season but suffered a loss and a draw in their last two friendly games. Meanwhile, not much can be said about Differdange's form. So, considering Olimpija's home advantage, they should eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Olimpija 1-0 Differdange.

Olimpija vs Differdange Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Olimpija.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No.

