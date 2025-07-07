Olimpija vs Kairat Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8th 2025

Olimpija will welcome Kairat to Stožice Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Tuesday. Neither team have qualified for the group phase of the competition.

The hosts qualified for the UEFA Conference League last season and suffered a 1-0 loss to Borac in the knockout round playoffs. They will play their first competitive match of the season, and they overcame CSKA Sofia 3-0 in a friendly last week.

The visitors last made an appearance in the Champions League qualifiers in the 2021-22 campaign and were eliminated from the second round. They are unbeaten in their last five games and made it three wins in a row last week, with a 4-0 home triumph over Turan in the Kazakhstan Premier League.

Olimpija vs Kairat Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Zmaji have won just one of their last six competitive games while drawing three.

The visitors have won four of their last five games in all competitions while keeping three clean sheets.

Halyq komandasy are winless in three away games in the Champions League qualifiers, suffering two defeats.

Zmaji have suffered just one loss at home in competitive games in 2025.

Two of the visitors' three losses in competitive games this year have been registered on their travels.

Zmaji have seen conclusive results in their five home games in the Champions League qualifiers, recording two wins. They have failed to score in two games in that period.

The visitors are winless in their last eight games in European qualifiers, suffering six defeats.

Olimpija vs Kairat Prediction

The Green and Whites have suffered just one loss in their last eight home games in European qualifiers. They have registered six wins in that period while keeping seven clean sheets. They have scored 10 goals in their last three friendlies and will look to continue that form here.

Team of the Nation are on a three-game winning streak, scoring six goals without conceding. Notably, they have conceded one goal apiece in five of their last seven away games.

While there is nothing much to separate the two teams, considering Zmaji's home advantage and Kairat's poor recent record in European qualifiers, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Olimpija 2-1 Kairat

Olimpija vs Kairat Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Olimpija to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

