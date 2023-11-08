Olimpija vs Klaksvik Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2023 

Olimpija Ljubljana will face off against Klaksvik in a UEFA Europa Conference League clash on Thursday (November 9th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away win over Celje in the Slovenia Prva Liga over the weekend. Rui Pedro scored the match-winner from the spot in the 36th minute.

Klaksvik, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat to Vikingur in their final league game of the Faroese Premier League. Finnur Jistinussen broke the deadlock for the visitors in the sixth minute, while Sivert Gussias leveled matters 12 minutes after the break.

Solvi Vatnhamar scored the match-winner from the spot in the fourth minute of injury time. The defeat was not consequential, as Magne Horseth's side had already been crowned champions for the third consecutive season.

This will enable them to focus all their energies on the Conference League, where their last game saw them claim a 3-0 home win over Olimpija.

The victory left them in third spot in Group A on four points. Ljubljana remain bottom on zero points.

Olimpija vs Klaksvik Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse clash was the sole meeting between the two sides.

Olimpija's defeat to Klaksvik is their only defeat in their last five games (four clean sheets).

Klaksvik's matchday three victory made them the first Faroese club to win a group stage game in European competition.

Seven of Olimpija's last eight games in all competitions have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Olimpija's last six competitive games have produced at least 10 corner kicks.

Olimpija vs Klaksvik Prediction

Both sides made history by qualifying for the group stage of a European club competition for the first time this season. However, their fortunes since then have been quite different.

Olimpija have found the going tough, losing all three games so far, failing to score a single goal. Klaksvik, meanwhile, claimed a memorable point in a draw with recent Ligue 1 champions Lille before claiming a victory last time out.

Another defeat here for Olimpija would see them eliminated, while Klaksvik would remain in the race for qualification with a win. We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Olimpija 1-1 Klaksvik

Olimpija vs Klaksvik Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals