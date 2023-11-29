Olimpija vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2023

Olimpija will entertain Lille at the Stožice Stadium in the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The hosts have just one win in their last four league games and are at the bottom of the Group A table. They registered their first win of the campaign earlier this month, defeating KI 2-0 at home thanks to late goals from David Sualehe and Mustafa Nukić.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the competition thus far, with two wins in four games. They retained their top spot in the group table with a 1-1 draw against Slovan Bratislava, with Angel Gomes scoring their only goal of the match.

The hosts registered a 2-0 win over Radomlje in the Prva Liga on Saturday and the visitors eased past Lyon in Ligue 1 with a 2-0 win thanks to first-half goals from Jonathan David and Tiago Santos.

A win will ensure a top-two finish for Lille while the hosts need to win their remaining two group-stage games to keep their knockout-stage hopes alive.

Olimpija vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for just the second time. They squared off in the reverse fixture in September, with the visitors registering a 2-0 win.

The visitors have the second-best defensive record in the Conference League, conceding just twice in four games thus far.

The hosts head into the match on a six-game winning run in all competitions, keeping five clean sheets in that period.

Lille are unbeaten in their last 10 games across all competitions, with nine games producing under 2.5 goals.

Olimpija are unbeaten in their last four home games in all competitions, recording three wins and keeping three clean sheets.

The visitors have drawn their three away games in the Conference League, including qualifiers.

Olimpija vs Lille Prediction

Zeleno-beli have a 100% record across all competitions in November, scoring 10 times while conceding just once in six games. They scored for the first time in the competition in their previous outing and registered their first win of the season in that match as well. They will look to continue that form in this match.

Les Dogues have lost just twice across all competitions this season and are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run. They have drawn four of their last five away games, keeping three clean sheets in that period. Bafode Diakite missed the match against Lyon through a leg injury and is likely to sit this one out as well.

Considering the current form of the two teams and their respective goalscoring records in the competition, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Olimpija 1-1 Lille

Olimpija vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Yusuf Yazici to score or assist any time - Yes