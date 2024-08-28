Olimpija vs Rijeka Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th August 2024

Olimpija will play host to Rijeka at Stadion Stožice in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday. We expect a repeat of the breathless confrontation in their previous meeting.

Olimpija vs Rijeka Preview

Olimpija snatched a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the first leg at Stadion Rujevica and could be looking forward to an easier ride at home. Franjo Ivanović handed Rijeka the lead by the half-hour mark. However, Pedro Lucas won a well-deserved penalty for Olimpija in the 76th minute, which he converted with aplomb to deny the Croatians maximum points.

Zmaji have made noteworthy progress in this edition, crossing the second and third qualifying rounds to reach the playoff round. In 2023-24, they reached the group stage, their best record so far in the competition, but crashed out after finishing third in their group. The hosts are expected to make the most of their home advantage against the visitors.

Trending

Rijeka were not below par in the first leg though. They were up to the task but squandered numerous goal chances. They will likely deploy a similar game plan in the return leg to disrupt the Slovenian side. However, they must watch their backs to avoid costly blunders, as was the case in the first leg.

Riječki bijeli are returnees of the Europa League, where they participated in both the second and third qualifying rounds before bidding farewell to the competition. They are reaching the Conference League playoff round for the third time, however, their chances of making it further hang by a thread.

Olimpija vs Rijeka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both clubs have met only three times in all competitions, with Olimpija drawing once and losing twice.

Olimpija are unbeaten in their last 15 matches in all competitions, recording 11 wins – including 10 straight victories.

Olimpija have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home.

Rijeka have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Olimpija have won once and drawn four times in their last five matches while Rijeka have won twice, drawn twice and lost once. Form Guide: Olimpija – D-D-D-W-D, Rijeka – W-D-W-L-D.

Olimpija vs Rijeka Prediction

Both teams are expected to slug it out once more, with aggregate victory still up for grabs. However, life could get difficult for Olimpija if they concede first.

Rijeka are clearly the underdogs and will assume that status at Stadion Stožice. The reduced pressure will allow them to play with more ease.

Olimpija are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Olimpija 3-1 Rijeka

Olimpija vs Rijeka Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Olimpija to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Olimpija to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Rijeka to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback