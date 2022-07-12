Create
Olot vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th July | Club friendlies 2022-23

Barcelona will get their pre-season under way with a friendly against Olot.
Shubham Dupare
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Modified Jul 12, 2022 07:23 PM IST

Fourth tier side Olot will entertain La Liga giants Barcelona at the Camp Municipal d'Olot in a pre-season friendly game on Wednesday.

Olot and Barcelona will get their pre-season under way with this friendly, with the 2022-23 season just a month away. Olot finished second in Group 5 of the Tercera Division RFEF last season. They emerged victorious in the final game of the competition against Tenerife B to secure promotion to the Segunda Division RFEF.

Barcelona were last in action in a friendly against A-League All-Stars in May. They travelled to Australia for the first time in their history, with goals from Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati and Adama Traore helping them to a 3-2 win.

PRESEASON LOADING ...▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓░░░░░░ https://t.co/7zGVX8z62J

Olot vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams have played a few friendlies in the 20th century, with the last encounter taking place in 1980, which ended in a 3-1 win for Barcelona.
  • Barcelona B have faced Olot seven times in the Tercera Division. They have four wins, while Olot have two. One game has ended in a draw.
  • Olot enjoyed a solid run in the Tercera Division last season, scoring 53 goals in 32 games while conceding 32.
  • Barcelona finished second in the La Liga last season, scoring 68 goals in 38 games. They posted a similar defensive record to Olot, conceding 38 goals.

Olot vs Barcelona Prediction

Olot have a policy of only fielding players raised in the youth systems of Catalan-speaking regions. They could be outclassed by their more illustrious Catalan rivals in this game.

Xavi helped the Blaugrana secure a respectable finish in the league last season. He will look to get his first full season in charge with a win.

A les portes d'un partit amb dos clubs amb vincles esportius i identitaris @UEO1921 @FCBarcelona_cat lesportiudecatalunya.cat/barca/article/…

Pedri has suffered a foot injury, so his involvement remains doubtful. Barcelona will be wearing their new gold-coloured away strip in this game.

The Blaugrana should register a comfortable win, but the home team could surprise the Catalan giants.

Prediction: Olot 2-3 Barcelona.

Olot vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes.

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

Tip 5: Ansu Fati to score any time - Yes.

Comments

