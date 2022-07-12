Olot vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th July | Club friendlies 2022-23

Fourth tier side Olot will entertain La Liga giants Barcelona at the Camp Municipal d'Olot in a pre-season friendly game on Wednesday.

Olot and Barcelona will get their pre-season under way with this friendly, with the 2022-23 season just a month away. Olot finished second in Group 5 of the Tercera Division RFEF last season. They emerged victorious in the final game of the competition against Tenerife B to secure promotion to the Segunda Division RFEF.

Barcelona were last in action in a friendly against A-League All-Stars in May. They travelled to Australia for the first time in their history, with goals from Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati and Adama Traore helping them to a 3-2 win.

Olot vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have played a few friendlies in the 20th century, with the last encounter taking place in 1980, which ended in a 3-1 win for Barcelona.

Barcelona B have faced Olot seven times in the Tercera Division. They have four wins, while Olot have two. One game has ended in a draw.

Olot enjoyed a solid run in the Tercera Division last season, scoring 53 goals in 32 games while conceding 32.

Barcelona finished second in the La Liga last season, scoring 68 goals in 38 games. They posted a similar defensive record to Olot, conceding 38 goals.

Olot vs Barcelona Prediction

Olot have a policy of only fielding players raised in the youth systems of Catalan-speaking regions. They could be outclassed by their more illustrious Catalan rivals in this game.

Xavi helped the Blaugrana secure a respectable finish in the league last season. He will look to get his first full season in charge with a win.

L'Esportiu @lesportiuCAT @FCBarcelona_cat lesportiudecatalunya.cat/barca/article/… A les portes d'un partit amb dos clubs amb vincles esportius i identitaris @UEO1921 A les portes d'un partit amb dos clubs amb vincles esportius i identitaris @UEO1921 @FCBarcelona_cat lesportiudecatalunya.cat/barca/article/…

Pedri has suffered a foot injury, so his involvement remains doubtful. Barcelona will be wearing their new gold-coloured away strip in this game.

The Blaugrana should register a comfortable win, but the home team could surprise the Catalan giants.

Prediction: Olot 2-3 Barcelona.

Olot vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes.

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

Tip 5: Ansu Fati to score any time - Yes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far