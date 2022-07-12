Olot vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th July | Club friendlies 2022-23

Fourth tier side Olot will entertain La Liga giants Barcelona at the Camp Municipal d'Olot in a pre-season friendly game on Wednesday.
Olot and Barcelona will get their pre-season under way with this friendly, with the 2022-23 season just a month away. Olot finished second in Group 5 of the Tercera Division RFEF last season. They emerged victorious in the final game of the competition against Tenerife B to secure promotion to the Segunda Division RFEF.
Barcelona were last in action in a friendly against A-League All-Stars in May. They travelled to Australia for the first time in their history, with goals from Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati and Adama Traore helping them to a 3-2 win.
Olot vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have played a few friendlies in the 20th century, with the last encounter taking place in 1980, which ended in a 3-1 win for Barcelona.
- Barcelona B have faced Olot seven times in the Tercera Division. They have four wins, while Olot have two. One game has ended in a draw.
- Olot enjoyed a solid run in the Tercera Division last season, scoring 53 goals in 32 games while conceding 32.
- Barcelona finished second in the La Liga last season, scoring 68 goals in 38 games. They posted a similar defensive record to Olot, conceding 38 goals.
Olot vs Barcelona Prediction
Olot have a policy of only fielding players raised in the youth systems of Catalan-speaking regions. They could be outclassed by their more illustrious Catalan rivals in this game.
Xavi helped the Blaugrana secure a respectable finish in the league last season. He will look to get his first full season in charge with a win.
Pedri has suffered a foot injury, so his involvement remains doubtful. Barcelona will be wearing their new gold-coloured away strip in this game.
The Blaugrana should register a comfortable win, but the home team could surprise the Catalan giants.
Prediction: Olot 2-3 Barcelona.
Olot vs Barcelona Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Barcelona.
Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.
Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes.
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.
Tip 5: Ansu Fati to score any time - Yes.