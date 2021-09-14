Olympiacos vs Antwerp prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22 

Olympiacos will host Royal Antwerp at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium on Thursday in the Europa League.

The home side come into the game on the back of a shock goalless draw at home to Atromitos in the Greek Super League on Sunday.

Antwerp secured a narrow 1-0 away victory over Eupen. Michael Frey scored the match-winner from a rebound in the 55th minute after he missed a penalty.

Both sides have been drawn in Group D alongside Eintracht Frankfurt and Fenerbache and as such, getting maximum points on matchday one could be crucial to progress.

Olympiacos secured their spot in the group stage by virtue of their 5-2 aggregate victory over Slovan Bratislava in the playoff round. Royal Antwerp needed penalties to see off Omonia Nicosia after both sides played out a 4-4 aggregate draw.

Olympiacos vs Antwerp Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. The fact that it is a group opener for both sides will see them go all out to get a positive result.

The home side have shown a penchant for draws in recent weeks and are currently on a run of three consecutive draws since their triumph over Bratislava.

Royal Antwerp have won two of their last five matches in all competitions.

Olympiacos form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-W-L

Royal Antwerp form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-D

Olympiacos vs Antwerp Team News

Konstantinos Fortounis (cruciate ligament rupture) is the only injury concern for the home side. Goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik has recovered from the leg injury he sustained while on international duty and should retain his spot in goal.

Injuries: Konstantinos Fortounis

Suspension: None

Royal Antwerp

Michel-Ange Balikwisha, Fars Haroun, Sam Vines and Alhassan Yusuf have all been sidelined by fitness issues. Furthermore, Sander Coopman and Bruny Nsimba will undergo late evaluations to determine their availability.

Injuries: Michel-Ange Balikwisha, Fars Haroun, Sam Vines, Alhassan Yusuf

Suspension: None

Olympiacos vs Antwerp Predicted XI

Olympiacos Predicted XI (4-42): Tomas Vaclik (GK); Oleg Reabciuk, Pape Cisse, Sokratis, Ousseynou Ba; Henry Onyekuru, Rony Lopes, Yann M'Vila, Mathieu Valbuena; Tiquinho Soares, Youssef El Arabi

Royal Antwerp Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jean Butez (GK); Jelle Bataille, Ritchie De Laet, Bjorn Engels, Aurelio Buta; Birger Verstraete, Radja Nainggolan, Pieter Gerkens, Manuel Benson; Johannes Eggestein, Michael Frey

Olympiacos vs Antwerp Prediction

Olympiacos have a much higher pedigree than Antwerp and despite not being in the best of form, the difference in quality between the two sides could come to the fore.

We are predicting the Greek champions will triumph in a routine victory while securing a clean sheet.

Prediction: Olympiacos 2-0 Royal Antwerp

