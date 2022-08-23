Olympiacos vs Apollon Limassol prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League Playoffs 2022–23

Olympiacos and Apollon Limassol will square off at the Karaiskakis Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League playoff on Thursday.

Following a 1-1 draw in the first leg, both teams will look to get one over each other to secure European football this season.

Olympiacos kicked off their domestic campaign in style, claiming a comfortable 2-0 victory over PAS Giannina in their Super League opener on Sunday.

Before that, they saw off Slovan Bratislava on penalties in the third round of the Europa League qualifiers before playing a 1-1 draw away to Apollon Limassol in the first leg of their playoff clash on Thursday.

Olympiacos now turn their attention to the qualifiers, where they are unbeaten in three games so far.

Meanwhile, before last week's draw, Limassol were on a two-game winning streak, including a 2-0 victory over Omonia Nicosia in the Cyprus Super Cup.

The Limassol-based outfit were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers in the third round by Maccabi Haifa, losing 4-2 on aggregate. Limassol have lost their last three away games and will be desperate to end that

Olympiacos vs Apollon Limassol Head-To-Head

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with their first clash coming last week, where the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw.

Olympiacos Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-L

Apollon Limassol Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-L

Olympiacos vs Apollon Limassol Team News

Olympiacos

The hosts will be without Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Aboubakar Kamara, Garry Rodrigues and Sime Vrsaljko through injury.

Injured: Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Aboubakar Kamara, Garry Rodrigues, Sime Vrsaljko

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Apollon Limassol

Bagaliy Dabo and Ilian Iliev are recuperating from muscle and metatarsal injuries respectively and will play no part on Thursday. Nicolas Diguiny is out because of a hand fracture.

Injured: Bagaliy Dabo, Ilian Iliev, Nicolas Diguiny

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Olympiacos vs Apollon Limassol Predicted XIs

Olympiacos (4-2-3-1): Tomas Vaclík; Pipa, Ousseynou Ba, Pape Abou Cisse, Oleg Reabciuk; Yann M'Vila, Pierre Kunde; Lazar Ranđelovic, In-Beom Hwang, Philip Zinckernagel; Youssef El Arabi

Apollon Limassol (4-4-2): Aleksandar Jovanovic; Euclides Cabral, Mathieu Peybernes, Valentin Roberge, Amine Khammas; Va, Chambos Kyriakou, Israel Coll, Ioannis Pittas; Rangelo Janga, Ioannis Pita

Olympiacos vs Apollon Limassol Prediction

Both teams are alive in the contest following last week’s first leg draw. Limassol have managed just one win from their last ten away from home. So Olympiacos should make use of their home advantage and come away with a victory.

Prediction: Olympiacos 2-1 Apollon Limassol

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav