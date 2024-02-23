Olympiacos vs Asteras Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

Olympiacos welcome Asteras Tripolis to the Giorgios Karaiskakis Stadium for a Greek Super League round 24 clash on Sunday (February 25).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 victory at Ferencvaros in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff second leg. Ayoub El Kaabi scored the winner from the spot on the stroke of half-time to help his side advance with a 2-0 aggregate win.

The Red-White now turn their focus back to the domestic scene, where their last game was a morale-boosting and comprehensive 4-1 win at PAOK.

Asteras, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 home draw with Panetolikos. First-half goals from Sergio Diaz and Juan Miritello ensured that the two sides went into the break on level terms. Ervin Zukanovic put Asteras ahead in the 65th minute before Marios Oikonomou scored a dramatic equaliser in the second minute of stoppage time.

The draw left them in seventh spot with 30 points from 23 games, while Olympiacos are fourth with 47 points after 23 games.

Olympiacos vs Asteras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 45th meeting between the two sides. Olympiacos lead 32-3.

Their most recent clash in November 2023 saw Olympiacos claim a 2-0 away win.

Eleven of their last 12 head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to score.

Olympiacos have won six of their last seven games across competitions, including the last four.

Asteras' last four league games have had goals at both ends and also produced over 2.5 goals.

Olympiacos vs Asteras Prediction

Olympiacos were seemingly out of the title race a few weeks ago. However, the comprehensive nature of their win over previous table-toppers PAOK last week was a statement of intent. Jose Luis Mendilibar's side are five points off the summit and have extended their continental campaign by at least another month.

Asteras, meanwhile, are four points outside the Championship playoff spots, but a win will take them closer to the top-six. However, Olympiacos are on a positive run of form, so expect the hosts to cruise to a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Olympiacos 3-0 Asteras

Olympiacos vs Asteras Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Olympiacos to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Half-time/Full-time result: Olympiacos/Olympiacos