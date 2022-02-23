Olympiacos vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The Europa League returns to action in midweek as Olympiacos play host to Atalanta in the second leg of their playoff round clash at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Thursday.

Having picked up a 2-1 lead in the first leg back in Italy, Atalanta will head into the game seeking to wrap up the tie and progress to the round of 16.

Twenty-nine-year-old defender Berat Djimsiti put on a clinic as he scored a second-half brace to hand Atalanta a 2-1 comeback win in the first leg.

Olympiacos quickly moved on from that result as they claimed a 1-0 win over Volos on their return to the Greek Super League last time out.

They head into Thursday’s game on a run of five wins from their last six games in all competitions and will look to keep this fine run going and overturn their first-leg deficit.

Meanwhile, Atalanta failed to build on their first-leg triumph as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Fiorentina in Serie A last Sunday.

This further highlighted their struggles as they have now managed just one win from their last seven games in all competitions.

Atalanta are currently fifth in the Serie A standings after picking up 44 points from 25 games so far.

Olympiacos vs Atalanta Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides. Their first encounter came in the first leg when Atalanta claimed a 2-1 win on home turf.

Olympiacos Form Guide: L-L-D-W-L

Atalanta Form Guide: L-L-D-W-L

Olympiacos vs Atalanta Team News

Olympiacos

The hosts will be without the services of Garry Rodrigues, who has been sidelined through injury.

Injured: Garry Rodrigues

Suspended: None

Atalanta

Atalanta will be without the services of Duvan Zapata, Luis Fernando Muriel, Josip Ilicic and Aleksei Miranchuk, who are both recuperating from injuries. Jose Luis Palomino is also an injury doubt for the hosts.

Injured: Duvan Zapata, Aleksei Miranchuk, Luis Fernando Muriel, Josip Ilicic

Doubtful: Jose Luis Palomino

Suspended: None

Olympiacos vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Olympiacos Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Vaclik; Kenny Lala, Kostas Manolas, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Oleg Reabciuk, Yann M'Vila, Bandiougou Fadiga; Andreas Bouchalakis; Henry Onyekuru, Tiquinho Soares, Giorgos Masouras

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Juan Musso, Rafael Toloi, Merih Demiral, Berat Djimsiti; Davide Zappacosta, Remo Freuler, Teun Koopmeiners, Joakim Maehle; Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mario Pasalic, Jeremie Boga

Olympiacos vs Atalanta Prediction

Olympiacos have turned their home turf into a fortress over the last two months, winning each of their last 10 home games since November.

We predict they will continue their fine home form and see off an injury-hit Atalanta side.

Prediction: Olympiacos 2-0 Atalanta

