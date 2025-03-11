Olympiacos vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | March 13th 2025

Olympiacos will welcome Bodo/Glimt to the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday. They met in the first leg in Bodø last week and Glimt registered a comfortable 3-0 home win.

Ad

Thrylos suffered their first loss across all competitions since October in the first leg and bounced back with a 1-0 home triumph over OFI in the Super League Greece on Sunday. Rodinei scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot.

The visitors did not have a league commitment over the weekend and should be well-rested ahead of their travel to Piraeus. They extended their winning streak at home in the Europa League last week.

Ad

Trending

Olympiacos vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides met for the first time last week. It was Glimt's first competitive meeting against a Greek team.

The hosts have met Norwegian teams seven times in all competitions, recording just one win. That win was registered at home against Molde in the UEFA Champions League 1999-2000 group stage.

The visitors are winless in their last three competitive away games, suffering two losses.

Thrylos have kept four clean sheets in their last five games in the Europa League, while failing to score in three games.

Olympiacos have enjoyed an unbeaten home record across all competitions this season, recording 13 wins.

Bodo/Glimt have won just one of their last 10 away games in the Europa League, including qualifiers.

The hosts have won five of their last six games in all competitions, keeping four clean sheets while scoring 14 goals.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in five of their last seven games in the Europa League.

Ad

Olympiacos vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Thrylos have an unbeaten home record this season and will look to build on that form. They have won six of their eight home games in 2025, and are strong favorites. Two of their last three home games in the Europa League have ended in draws.

Ayoub El Kaabi, André Horta, Charalampos Kostoulas, and Dani García missed the first leg with injuries. Horta was on the bench in the league win over OFI and the other three face late fitness tests. Roman Yaremchuk is expected to lead the lineup here.

Ad

Glimt have scored at least three goals in their five competitive games in 2025 and will look to continue their goalscoring run here. As they had no other games over the weekend, we expect a similar starting XI from the first leg to be fielded here.

Thrylos have enjoyed a great run of form at home and should be able to record a win, but will likely fall short of overturning a three-goal deficit.

Ad

Prediction: Olympiacos 2-1 Bodo/Glimt

Olympiacos vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Olympiacos to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback