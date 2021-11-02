Olympiacos vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021

Olympiacos will host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium for a matchday four clash in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The hosts will be looking to avenge their 3-1 defeat away to the Germans on matchday three a fortnight ago. Rafael Borre, Almamy Toure and Daichi Kamada all got on the scoresheet for Frankfurt.

That victory helped the Bundesliga outfit claim top spot in Group D with seven points from three matches. Olympiacos are one point below them in second place.

The Greek giants come into the game on the back of a 2-1 away victory over Panetolikos in the Greek Super League on Saturday. Tiquinho Soares and Youssef El Arabi scored in either half to guide their side to victory.

Tuta scored a last-gasp equalizer to help Eintracht Frankfurt snatch a 1-1 draw at the death in the Bundesliga at home after Yussuf Poulsen had put RB Leipzig ahead.

Olympiacos vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

Matchday three's fixture was the first continental clash between the two sides which saw Frankfurt secure a 3-1 victory in front of their own fans.

Both sides are still in pole position to secure qualification from Group D, with second-placed Olympiacos four points clear of Fenerbache in third.

Olympiacos form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-W

Olympiacos vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Olympiacos

Konstantinos Fortounis (knee), Svetozar Markovic and Ruben Semedo are all unavailable due to injuries. Furthermore, Pape Abou Cisse is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Konstantinos Fortounis, Svetozar Markovic, Ruben Semedo

Suspension: Pape Abou Cisse

Eintracht Frankfurt

Sebastian Rode, Goncalo Paciencia and Christopher Lenz are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Sebastian Rode, Goncalo Paciencia, Christopher Lenz

Suspension: None

Olympiacos vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Olympiacos Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tomas Vaclik (GK); Oleg Reabciuk, Ousseynou Ba, Sokratis, Kenny Lala; Henry Onyekuru, Rony Lopes, Yann M'Vila, Mathieu Valbuena; Tiquinho Soares, Youssef El Arabi

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kevin Trapp (GK); Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka; Erik Durm, Djibril Sow, Kristijan Jakic, Timothy Chandler; Jesper Lindstrom, Sam Lammers, Filip Kostic

Olympiacos vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Olympiacos historically have a strong record on home turf and they are slight favorites to emerge triumphant on Thursday. Despite this, Frankfurt have enough quality to trouble the Greek champions and their matchday three victory showcased their ability.

Both sides are likely to get on the scoresheet owing to the firepower they have in attack but we are backing the hosts to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Olympiacos 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

