Olympiacos vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | April 11th 2024

Olympiacos will host Fenerbahce at the Georgios Karaiskakis on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League campaign.

The home side are enjoying a good run of form in the league at the moment and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week. They secured advancement to the quarterfinals of the Europa League in stunning fashion, suffering a 4-1 defeat to Maccabi Tel-Aviv on home turf in the first leg of their last-16 clash last month before heading to Serbia to secure a brilliant 6-1 victory in the second leg.

Fenerbahce have also performed well in their domestic assignments of late and will turn their attention to European football on Thursday. They faced Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the previous round of the tournament, picking up a 3-0 victory in the first leg before losing 1-0 in the second.

The visitors last appeared at this stage of a continental showpiece back in 2013, facing Lazio in the Europa League quarterfinals and winning 3-1. They will be targeting a positive first-leg result before the return leg on home turf next week.

Olympiacos vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Olympiacos and Fenerbahce, with both sides winning two games apiece in their previous matchups.

The two sides last faced off in a Europa League group stage clash back in November 2021 which the hosts won 1-0.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in all four of their games in this fixture.

Fenerbahce are the highest-scoring side in the Turkish top flight this season with a goal tally of 83.

The Greek outfit have picked up just one clean sheet in their six games across all competitions.

Olympiacos vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Olympiacos are on a run of back-to-back victories and have won three of their last four matches. They have won six of their last eight home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Fenerbahce have won their last two games and five of their last six across all competitions. They have won their last three games on the road and should be able to able to avoid defeat here.

Prediction: Olympiacos 2-2 Fenerbahce

Olympiacos vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last six matches)