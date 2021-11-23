Olympiacos vs Fenerbahce prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Olympiacos and Fenerbahce will battle for three points in a crucial UEFA Europa League fixture on Thursday.

Just one point separates the two sides on the table. The hosts are the better-placed team in second place on six points while Fenerbahce are directly behind them in third spot.

Olympiacos come into the game on the back of a thrilling 3-2 away victory over AEK Athens in the Greek Super League on Sunday. Youssef El Arabi's brace helped the Greek champions edge the five-goal thriller.

Fenerbahce saw off arch-rivals Galatasaray with a 2-1 away victory in the intercontinental derby on Sunday. Miguel Crespo's injury-time winner helped the yellow Canaries secure maximum points after Mesut Ozil had drawn them level in the first half.

Olympiacos vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head

This will be the second continental meeting between the sides, following their first leg clash last month.

Georgio Masouras' second-half brace helped Olympiacos secure a comfortable 3-0 away victory on matchday two of the campaign. Fenerbahce won two friendly fixtures in 2014 and 2015.

The home side have won four of their last five matches in all competitions while Fener have two wins from the same sequence.

Olympiacos form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Fenerbahce form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-L

Olympiacos vs Fenerbahce Team News

Olympiacos

Konstantinos Fortounis is the only fitness concern for the home side with a knee injury.

Injury: Konstantinos Fortounis

Suspension: None

Fenerbahce

Enner Valencia (ankle), Luiz Gustavo (mucle) and Altay Bayindir (shoulder) have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Altay Bayindir, Luis Gustavo, Enner Valencia

Suspension: None

Olympiacos vs Fenerbahce Predicted XI

Olympiacos Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tomas Vaclik (GK); Oleg Reabciuk, Ousseynou Ba, Sokratis, Kenny Lala; Henry Onyekuru, Rony Lopes, Yann M'Vila, Mathieu Valbuena; Tiquinho Soares, Youssef El Arabi

Fenerbahce Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Berke Ozer (GK); Min-jae Kim, Filip Novak, Attila Szalai; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Mert Hakan Yandas, Jose Sosa, Dimitrios Pelkas; Miguel Crespo, Mesut Ozil; Melgim Berisha

Olympiacos vs Fenerbahce Prediction

This is essentially a straight knockout game for second spot in the group and depending on results elsewhere, Olympiacos could secure progress to the knockout round with a win.

Fenerbahce are unlikely to lie low though and will have revenge for their first leg loss on their mind. Their morale-boosting victory over Galatasaray at the weekend will have instiled confidence and they will fancy their chances of leaving Greece with something.

The two sides are fairly evenly matched, although Olympiacos are slight favorites and are in better form. They both have enough quality to get on the scoresheet but we are backing the hosts to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Olympiacos 2-1 Fenerbahce

