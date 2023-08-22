Olympiacos vs FK Cukaricki Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2023

Olympiacos and FK Cukaricki go head-to-head at the Karaiskakis Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League playoff on Thursday (August 24).

The hosts kicked off their new Greek Super League campaign on Sunday with a 2-0 win over newly promoted Panserraikos. Before that, Martinez’s men won twice in five pre-season matches before a 2-1 aggregate victory over Genk in the Europa League third qualifying round.

Olympiacos have won their last four home games since a 3-1 defeat against AEK Athens on April 23.

Meanwhile, Cukaricki were handed their first defeat of the new Serbian campaign, as they lost 3-0 to Beograd on Friday. Igor Matic's men were unbeaten in their opening three league games, picking up wins over Radnicki and Nid and Radnicki 1923 before a 2-2 draw with FK Javor on August 12.

Cukaricki are in the playoff round of the Europa League after finishing third in the Championship round of the Serbian Superliga last season, racking up 75 points in 37 games.

Olympiacos vs FK Cukaricki Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Olympiacos are unbeaten in all but one of their last 12 games across competitions, claiming seven wins since late April.

Cukaricki have won just one of their last seven away games, losing twice and claiming four draws since successive wins over Radnik and Vojvodina in May.

Martinez’s men are on a run of four home wins across competitions, scoring nine goals and keeping four clean sheets since losing to AEK Athens in April.

Olympiacos vs FK Cukaricki Prediction

While Cukaricki will look to place one foot in the group stages of the Europa League, they have been drawn against a significantly superior Olympiacos side. Given the gulf in quality and experience between both sides, the Greek outfit should pick up a comfortable win.

Prediction: Olympiacos 2-0 Cukaricki

Olympiacos vs FK Cukaricki Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Olympiacos

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of Olympiacos’ last seven games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of Olympiacos’ last five games.)