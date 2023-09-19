Olympiacos vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2023

Olympiacos and Freiburg get their 2023-24 UEFA Europa League campaign underway when they square off at the Georgios Karaiskakis Football Stadium on Thursday.

Both sides have been drawn in Group A, alongside Serbian outfit Backa Topola and reigning UEFA Europa League winners West Ham United.

Olympiacos’ 100% record in the new Super League campaign came to an end on Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by AEK Athens at OPAP Arena.

Prior to that, Diego Martinez’s men won their opening three matches of the 2023-24 Greek top-flight campaign, scoring 10 goals and keeping three clean sheets in that time.

Olympiacos stormed through the playoffs of the Europa League as they thrashed FK Cukaricki 6-1 on aggregate back in August.

Meanwhile, Freiburg suffered consecutive defeats in the German Bundesliga for the first time this season as they were beaten 4-2 by Dortmund last Saturday.

This followed a 5-0 humiliation at the hands of Stuttgart just before the international break which saw their four-match winning streak come to an end.

Freiburg will now look to begin their Europa League campaign on the front foot as they set out to surpass last season’s round-of-16 exit.

Olympiacos vs Freiburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Freiburg have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, claiming two wins and one draw in the previous three meetings between the sides.

Olympiacos are on an eight-match undefeated run across all competitions, claiming six wins and two draws since a 2-0 pre-season defeat against Norwich City on July 29.

Freiburg have won three of their last four away matches, with a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Stuttgart on September 2 being the exception.

The Greek outfit have won their last seven competitive home matches, scoring 20 goals and keeping six clean sheets since April’s 2-2 draw against Aris Thessaloniki.

Olympiacos vs Freiburg Prediction

Having both dropped points in their respective domestic outings at the weekend, Olympiacos and Freiburg will head into Thursday’s clash looking to quickly find their feet.

While both sides are evenly matched on paper, home is where the heart is for the Greek outfit and we fancy them scrapping a narrow victory in front of their home supporters once again.

Prediction: Olympiacos 2-1 Freiburg

Olympiacos vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Olympiacos to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Olympiacos’ last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of the visitors’ last 10 outings)