Olympiacos vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2022–23 

Olympiacos will host Freiburg at the Georgios Karaiskakis on Thursday evening in their second group game of the UEFA Europa League campaign.

The Greek club kicked off their continental campaign on the wrong foot, as they were beaten 2-1 by Nantes last week. Finding themselves a goal down at the interval, Olympiacos drew level via an own goal early in the second half before conceding a late winner. Olympiacos were held to a 1-1 draw by Volos NFC last weekend and will look to return to winning ways.

Freiburg, meanwhile, secured maximum points in their opening European game. They beat Qarabag 2-1, thanks to strikes from Vincenzo Grifo and Ritsu Doan in the opening 15 minutes.

The Bundesliga outfit are joint-top in the group with maximum points and will look to stay there when they travel to Greece this week.

Olympiacos vs Freiburg Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark the second meeting between Olympiacos and Freiburg. The two teams last faced off in a friendly in 2013, which the Bundesliga outfit won 4-2.

The hosts have had 19 matchups against German opposition, winning just five and losing the others.

Olympiacos Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-D-W

Freiburg Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Olympiacos vs Freiburg Team News

Olympiacos

Sime Vrsaljko is the only injured personnel for the hosts, while Marcelo remains a doubt. Konrad de la Fuente, Philip Zinckernagel, Konstantinos Fortounis, Aguiboy Camara and Kenny Lala are unregistered for the competition.

Injured: Sime Vrsaljko

Doubtful: Marcelo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Konrad de la Fuente, Philip Zinckernagel, Konstantinos Fortounis, Kenny Lala, Aguiboy Camara

Freiburg

Rolland Sallai, Lucas Holer, Kimberly Ezekwem and Manuel Gulde are injured and will not feature on Thursday.

Injured: Rolland Sallai, Lucas Holer, Kimberly Ezekwem

Doubtful: Manuel Gulde

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Olympiacos vs Freiburg Predicted XIs

Olympiacos (5-2-3): Tomas Vaclík; Pipa, Pape Cisse, Konstantinos Manolas, Ousseynou Ba, Oleg Reabciuk; Pierre Kunde, Andreas Bouchalakis; Giorgos Masouras, Pep Biel, Ui-Jo Hwang

Freiburg (4-2-3-1): Mark Flekken; Christian Gunter, Philipp Lienhart, Matthias Ginter, Kiliann Sildillia; Nicolas Hofler, Maximilian Eggestein; Vincenzo Grifo, Woo-Yeong Jeong, Ritsu Doan; Nils Petersen

Olympiacos vs Freiburg Prediction

Olympiacos are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last four games across competitions. They are, however, unbeaten in their last five games on home turf and will hope to maximise their home advantage.

Freiburg, meanwhile, are on a five-game unbeaten streak, picking up four wins on the trot. They are in much better form than their opponents and should win this one.

Prediction: Olympiacos 0-1 Freiburg

