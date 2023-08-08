Olympiacos vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10, 2023 

Olympiacos host Genk at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Thursday (August 10) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round.

The hosts had a rather turbulent campaign last season, failing in their title defence as four different managers took charge. Olympiacos have had mixed results in the off-season, most recently losing 2-0 to English side Norwich City in a friendly at Carrow Road.

Olympiacos have appointed former Espanyol boss Diego Martinez as their new manager. The continental clash on Thursday will mark the Spaniard's first competitive game in charge,

Genk, meanwhile, have had a mixed start to their season and will look to set things right. They drew 1-1 in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers first leg with Jupiler Pro League side Servette and 2-2 in the second before losing on penalties to drop down to the Europa League qualifiers.

Olympiacos vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

In a friendly in 2018, the Blauw-Wit won 4-0.

Olympiacos have had 10 meetings against Belgian opposition in European competitions, winning and losing five apiece.

Genk have had three meetings against Greek opposition in European competitions, winning one and drawing twice.

Olympiacos are without a clean sheet in five games across competitions.

Genk are the joint-highest-scoring side in the Pro League this season, netting four times.

Olympiacos vs Genk Prediction

Olympiacos' latest result snapped an eight-game unbeaten streak. They have lost just one competitive game at home this year.

Genk, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just two of their last seven games. They have struggled on the road recently and could see defeat.

Prediction: Olympiacos 2-0 Genk

Olympiacos vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Olympiacos

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of Olympiacos' last eight games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of Genk's last five games.)