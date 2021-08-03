Olympiacos vs Ludogorets prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22

Olympiacos square off against Ludogorets in their Champions League third qualifying round game on Tuesday.

The Greek outfit registered a 2-0 win on aggregate against Neftci Baku in the last round. The second leg of the tie ended 1-0 in favor of Olympiacos, with Giorgos Masouras scoring the only goal of the game in the 15th minute.

Olympiacos begin their league campaign with a game against Atromitos on 21 August. They have won the league twice in a row and manager Pedro Martins will hope his side bag the top spot for the third year running.

Meanwhile, Ludogorets have already begun their league campaign. They are top of the table with six points, scoring six goals and conceding just one.

They reached the third round of qualification in the UEFA Champions League by overcoming Mura by a 3-1 aggregate scoreline.

Olympiacos vs Ludogorets Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns just once in a friendly match four years ago. The spoils were shared in a 1-1 stalemate.

Olympiacos form guide (Champions League): W-W

Ludogorets form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Olympiacos vs Ludogorets Team News

Olympiacos

Olympiacos have no injury or suspension concerns heading into Tuesday's contest.

The Greeks are expected to play a 5-4-1 formation, with Koka leading the line and Mathieu Valbuena and Giorgos Masouras likely to be deployed in wide areas.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ludogorets

New signings Kiril Despodov, Olivier Verdon, Igor Plastun and Bernard Tekpetey are all likely to feature in the Ludogorets starting XI against Olympiacos.

Ludogorets manager Valdas Dambrauskas has a fully-fit roster going into the game against Olympiacos.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Olympiacos vs Ludogorets Predicted XI

Olympiacos predicted XI (5-4-1): Konstantinos Tzkolakis; Kenny Lala, Ruben Semedo, Svetozar Markovic, Ousseynou Ba, Pape Abou Cisse; Mathieu Valbuena, Vasilios Sourlis, Pierre Kunde Malong, Georgios Masouras; Koka

Ludogorets predicted XI (4-3-3): Kristijan Kahlina; Jordan Ikoko, Igor Plastun, Olivier Verdon, Anton Nedyalkov; Cauly, Claude Goncalves, Alex Santana; Kiril Despodov, Pieros Sotiriou, Bernard Tekpetey

Olympiacos vs Ludogorets Prediction

Ludogorets have looked in good touch lately and should give Olympiacos good competition on their home soil on Tuesday. Olympiacos' cautious approach with a five-man backline might lead to a dour draw between the two sides.

We predict that the game between Olympiacos and Ludogorets will end 1-1.

Prediction: Olympiacos 1-1 Ludogorets

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Edited by Peter P