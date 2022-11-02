Olympiacos vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3, 2022

Olympiacos will host Nantes at the Karaiskakis Stadium in their final Group G game of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (November 3).

The Ligue 1 side are third in the group and will make a final push to secure a place in the knockouts.

Olympiacos continued to strengthen their position in the upper echelons of the Greek Super League table, claiming a 2-0 victory over PAS Lamia. Míchel’s side have now won four of their last five league games to rise to third in the standings, claiming 20 points from ten games.

Olympiacos will look to continue this form in the Europa League, where they will be looking to bow out on a high after drawing two and losing three to sit rock-bottom in Group G.

Meanwhile, Nantes were held to a share of the spoils for the second straight game in Ligue 1, as they drew 1-1 with Clermont Foot at the weekend.

Les Canaris, who are unbeaten in their last four games across competitions, ended their three-game losing streak in the Europa League with a 2-1 victory against Qarabag on matchday five.

Nantes have picked up six points from five games to sit third in the group, one point off Qarabag in the knockout stage playoff spot.

Olympiacos vs Nantes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with Nantes claiming a 2-1 victory in September's reverse.

Nantes are on a run of four games without defeat since a 4-0 loss against Freiburg on October 13.

Olympiacos are unbeaten in their last three games across competitions, claiming two wins and a draw.

Nantes are without an away win this season, managing three draws and losing seven of their ten games.

The Ligue 1 side have the Europa League’s joint-second worst defensive record, conceding 11 goals in five games.

Olympiacos vs Nantes Prediction

Olympiacos and Nantes are in fine recent form, so expect an end-to-end affair. The Ligue 1 side have struggled away from home this season, though, so they could force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Olympiacos 1-1 Nantes

Olympiacos vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Nantes’ last five games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corner kicks - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in Olympiacos’ last ten games.)

