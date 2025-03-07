Olympiacos vs OFI Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2025

Olympiacos and OFI Crete will battle for three points in a Greek Super League round 26 clash on Sunday (March 9th). The game will be played at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-0 thrashing away to Bodo/Glimt in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League round-of-16 tie. Konstantinos Tzolakis' 13th-minute own goal broke the deadlock while Kasper Hogh scored a brace to give the Yellow Horde a three-goal advantage in the tie.

The Red-White will shift their attention back to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them claim maximum points with a 1-0 away win over AEK Athens last weekend.

OFI, meanwhile, saw off Lamia with a comfortable 3-0 home win. Thiago Nuss and Borja Gonzalez scored either side of Giorgios Giannoutsos' 46th-minute own goal to help their side secure the win.

The victory saw them climb to sixth spot in the standings, having garnered 36 points from 25 games. Olympiacos lead the way at the summit with 57 points to their name.

Olympiacos vs OFI Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Olympiacos have 68 wins from the last 100 head-to-head games. OFI were victorious 12 times while 20 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in December 2024 when Olympiacos claimed a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture.

Olympiacos have kept a clean sheet in four of the last six head-to-head games.

OFI are on a four-game winning streak across competitions.

Olympiacos have scored at least two goals in the last 11 head-to-head games.

Four of OFI's last five away games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Four of Olympiacos' last five games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Olympiacos vs OFI Prediction

Olympiacos' victory over AEK Athens in last weekend's top-of-the-table clash saw them open up a five-point gap at the summit. However, Jose Luis Mendilibar's side saw their 26-game unbeaten run across all competitions come to a harrowing end in Norway in midweek.

OFI Crete are full of confidence, having won their last four games on the bounce. Nevertheless, they are still overwhelming underdogs in this game.

Olympiacos have won the last 14 head-to-head games on the bounce and we are backing this trend to continue with a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Olympiacos 3-0 OFI

Olympiacos vs OFI Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Olympiacos to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Olympiacos to score over 1.5 goals

