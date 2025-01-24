Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26th 2025

The biggest game in Greek football will take place on Sunday as Olympiacos and Panathinaikos battle for three points in the Greek Super League. The game will be played at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away win over FC Porto in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Ayoub El Kaabi scored the match-winner in the 79th minute.

The Red-White will shift their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them claim a 2-1 away win over Atromitos.

Panathinaikos, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over AEK Athens. Fotis Ioannidis broke the deadlock from the spot in the 38th minute and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The win saw the Shamrock climb to second spot in the table, having garnered 39 points from 19 games. Olympiacos lead the way at the summit with 43 points to their name.

Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 224th iteration of the 'derby of the eternal enemies.' Olympiacos have 87 wins to their name, and Panathinaikos were victorious on 57 occasions while 79 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash last week when both sides canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Greek Cup quarterfinal tie.

Olympiacos are unbeaten in their last 17 games across competitions (11 wins).

Five of Panathinaikos' last six competitive games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Olympiacos have the best home record in the league with 23 points garnered from nine games in front of their fans.

Panathinaikos have the best defensive record in the league, having conceded 12 goals in 19 games.

Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos Prediction

Olympiacos hold a four-point advantage at the summit of the standings and would open up a seven-point gap over their visitors with victory here.

Panathinaikos, for their part, are the nearest challengers and will relish the opportunity to cut the gap to the summit to just one point. Rui Vitoria's side will be full of confidence as they are currently on a 15-game unbeaten streak across competitions.

This is one of the most frenetic rivalries in world football and the high stakes involved in the title race will add to the intensity. We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Olympiacos 1-1 Panathinaikos

Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

