Olympiacos vs PAOK Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2024

Olympiacos will host PAOK at Georgios Karaiskakis on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Greek Super League campaign.

The home side have had their struggles in the league this season but remain in contention for the Super League title. They thrashed Lamia 5-1 in their last league outing before going on to beat Turkish outfit Fenerbahce on penalties in a two-legged tie to advance to the semifinals of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Olympiacos sit fourth in the league table with 63 points from 30 matches. They are four points behind their weekend opponents in third place and will be looking to reduce that gap with a win on Sunday.

PAOK also remain alive in the title race and will be targeting a strong return to league action this weekend. They played out a 2-2 draw against AEK Athens last time out in the Super League before suffering a 3-0 aggregate defeat to Club Brugge in the quarterfinals of the Conference League on Thursday.

Olympiacos vs PAOK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 101 meetings between Olympiacos and PAOK. The hosts have won 51 of those games while the visitors have won 30 times. There have been 20 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

PAOK are the joint-highest-scoring side in the Super League this season with a goal tally of 74.

The Thrylos are the only side in the Greek top flight this season yet to draw a game on home turf.

The White-Blacks have conceded 27 goals in the league this season, the joint-fewest in the competition so far.

Olympiacos vs PAOK Prediction

Olympiacos have won three of their last four games after losing three of their previous four. They have won all but two of their last seven games on home turf and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

PAOK are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going undefeated in their four games prior. They have struggled for results on the road of late and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Olympiacos 2-1 PAOK

Olympiacos vs PAOK Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Olympiacos to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups)

