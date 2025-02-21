Olympiacos vs PAOK Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2025

Olympiacos and rivals PAOK will battle for three points in a Greek Super League round 24 fixture on Sunday (February 23rd). The game will be played at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-0 away win over Panserraikos. Ayoub El Kaabi had an eventful first half that saw him miss a 20th-minute penalty before converting the rebound and completing a brace seven minutes later. Chiquinho and Gelson Martins added second-half goals to complete the rout.

PAOK, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat away to FCSB in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie. Juri Cisotti and David Miculescu scored in either half to help the Romanians advance with a 4-1 aggregate victory.

The White-Blacks will shift their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them thrash Lamia 7-0 at home.

The victory left them in fourth spot in the standings, having garnered 43 points from 23 games. Olympiacos lead the way at the summit with 51 points.

Olympiacos vs PAOK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 200 occasions in the past. Olympiacos have 101 wins to their name, and PAOK were victorious 62 times while 37 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in November 2024 when Olympiacos claimed a 3-2 away win in the reverse fixture.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Olympiacos are unbeaten in their last 23 games across competitions (16 wins).

Seven of PAOK's last nine games across competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Olympiacos vs PAOK Prediction

Olympiacos are on course to win a first league title in three years. Jose Luis Mendilibar's side are flying high and have not lost a game in any competition in almost four months.

PAOK have been in indifferent form, although their elimination from the continent could enable them to focus on domestic duties. They have won just one of their last six away games (four losses).

We are backing the home side to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Olympiacos 2-0 PAOK

Olympiacos vs PAOK Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Olympiacos to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

