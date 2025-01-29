Olympiacos vs Qarabag Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30, 2025

Olympiacos and Qarabag return to action in the UEFA Europa League when they square off at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Thursday. The Azerbaijani visitors have endured an underwhelming European campaign.

Olympiacos were denied a fifth win on the spin in the Greek Super League, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Panathinaikos at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Sunday.

Jose Luis Mendilibar’s men hold a four-point lead atop the league table. They turn their focus to the Europa League, where they are on a six-game unbeaten run, winning three, since kicking off their campaign with a 2-0 loss to Olympique Lyon in September.

Trending

With 12 points from a possible 21, Olympiacos are 12th in the Europa League standings, level on points with 11th-placed Viktoria Plzen and two off the coveted top-eight.

Qarabag, meanwhile, were condemned to consecutive defeats for the first time since August, as they fell to a 2-1 loss to Turan Tovuz in the Azerbaijan Premier League. That followed a narrow 3-2 defeat to FCSB in the Europa League on January 23, which snapped their four-game winning streak.

Qarabag have picked up three points from seven Europa League matches to sit 34th in the standings, only above Dynamo Kyiv and OGC Nice.

Olympiacos vs Qarabag Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third encounter between the two sides, with Qarabag going unbeaten, winning one.

Olympiacos are unbeaten in 18 matches, winning 12, since a 1-0 loss to Asteras on October 27.

Qarabag have lost one of their most recent 10 away games across competitions, winning seven, since October.

Olympiacos are yet to suffer a defeat at home this season, having secured nine wins across competitions.

Olympiacos vs Qarabag Prediction

While Qarabag will be playing for pride, Olympiacos have their sights on securing a top-eight finish and reaching the knockout phase. Home advantage gives Mendilibar’s men an edge, and they should come away with a win.

Prediction: Olympiacos 3-1 Qarabag

Olympiacos vs Qarabag Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Olympiacos to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Olympiacos’ last five games.)

Tip 3: First to score - Olympiacos (The hosts have opened the scoring in six of their last eight matches.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback