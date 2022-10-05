Olympiacos vs Qarabag Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6, 2022

Olympiacos will entertain Qarabag at the Karaiskakis Stadium on matchday three of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 6).

The hosts have struggled to get going in the competition, losing their first two games. After a narrow 2-1 defeat in their campaign opener against Nantes, they were humbled 3-0 at home by Freiburg. Olympiacos, though, produced a solid display in their 2-0 Super League Greece win against Atromitos, with Cedric Bakambu bagging a brace.

Qarabag, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat in their campaign opener against Freiburg, who scored two quickfire goals. They beat Nantes 3-0 at home to earn their first points of the competition. Qarabag continued their 100% record in the Azerbaijan Premier League with a 3-1 win over Neftci on Saturday.

Olympiacos vs Qarabag Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time on Thursday.

The hosts have just one goal this season, the joint second-worst attacking record in the competition. Only Union Berlin and HJK haven't scored. The visitors, meanwhile, have a respectable goal tally of four goals after two games.

Olympiacos have conceded five goals in two games, which is the joint third-worst defensive record in the competition. Qarabag, meanwhile, have let in just two goals in as many games.

Olympiacos have failed to win their last nine Europa League games.

The two teams head into the game in contrasting form. Olympiacos have just one win in their last five games across competitions, while Qarabag have just one loss in their last five games, winning four.

Olympiacos vs Qarabag Prediction

Olympiacos' only goal this season in the Europa League has been an own goal, so improving their goalscoring record should be their goal here. At home, they might produce a solid display.

Nonetheless, Qarabag have a better record in recent games and should face no problems in recording a win.

Prediction: Olympiacos 1-2 Qarabag

Olympiacos vs Qarabag Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Qarabag

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Qarabag to score first - Yes

