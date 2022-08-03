Olympiacos vs Slovan Bratislava prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2022–23

Olympiacos play host to Slovan Bratislava in the first leg of their Europa League qualification third-round clash on Thursday.

The Slovakian outfit head into the game on a run of three wins from their last four games in all competitions and will look to pick up a vital first leg victory.

Olympiacos were sent crashing out of the Champions League qualifiers last Wednesday as they fell to a humbling 4-0 loss against Maccabi Haifa.

This followed a 1-1 draw with the Israeli side in the reverse leg on July 20, when Philip Zinckernagel and Dolev Haziza scored for either side.

Olympiacos have now failed to win any of their last three games across all competitions, losing twice and claiming one draw since a 1-0 friendly win over AZ Alkmaar on July 9.

Slovan Bratislava made it two wins from two in the Slovakian Superliga as they saw off Zemplín Michalovce 2-0 last Saturday.

Prior to that, they were dumped out of the Champions League qualifiers after suffering a 5-3 aggregate loss against Ferencvárosi.

Slovan Bratislava head into Thursday on a run of three wins from their last four games, scoring 11 goals and conceding seven.

Olympiacos vs Slovan Bratislava Head-To-Head

This will be the fifth-ever meeting between the two sides. Olympiacos have been utterly dominant in their previous four encounters, claiming three wins and one draw.

Olympiacos Form Guide: L-D-L-W-L

Slovan Bratislava Form Guide: W-L-W-W-L

Olympiacos vs Slovan Bratislava Team News

Olympiacos

Olympiacos will take to the pitch without 23-year-old forward Nikola Cumic, who has been out of action since May through a muscle injury.

Injured: Nikola Cumic

Suspended: None

Slovan Bratislava

Marian Chobot, Michal Sulla and Eric Ramírez are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Thursday’s game. Ivan Saponjic is currently suspended.

Injured: Marian Chobot, Michal Sulla, Eric Ramírez

Suspended: Ivan Saponjic

Olympiacos vs Slovan Bratislava Predicted XI

Olympiacos Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tomáš Vaclík; Šime Vrsaljko, Kōnstantinos Manōlas, Pape Abou Cissé, Oleg Reabciuk; Pierre Kunde, Andreas Bouchalakis; Philip Zinckernagel, Mady Camara, Giorgos Masouras; Tiquinho Soares

Slovan Bratislava Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adrián Chovan; Jurij Medveděv, Guram Kashia, Myenty Abena, Vernon De Marco; Juraj Kucka, Jaba Kankava; Tigran Barseghyan, Giorgi Chakvetadze, Lukáš Pauschek; Aleksandar Čavrić

Olympiacos vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction

Both sides will be looking to kick off their hunt for a place in the Europa League on a high after crashing out of the Champions League qualifiers. Slovan Bratislava head into the game as the more in-form side, but we are backing the Greek side to make use of their home advantage to claim a slender victory.

Prediction: Olympiacos 2-1 Slovan Bratislava

