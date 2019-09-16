Olympiacos vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview | Where to watch and kickoff details | UEFA Champions League 2019/2020

Ume Elvis FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 11 // 16 Sep 2019, 17:28 IST

Tottenham Hotspur would travel to Greece to take on Olympiacos

Olympiacos and Tottenham Hotspur will begin their Champions League campaigns when they lock horns in Piraeus, with both sides drawn in Group B of the Champions League alongside Bayern Munich and Red Star Belgrade.

Given the Bavarians' status and pedigree, Bayern Munich are unsurprisingly installed as favourites to top the group, leaving the remaining three clubs to battle it out for the other qualification spot, and in light of this, Tottenham and Olympiacos would seek to get all three points to put them in good qualification stead.

Olympiacos are the most successful club in Greek footballing history, having won the Greek Super League and Cup on record 44 and 27 occasions respectively.

They, however, finished second in last season's league campaign behind PAOK Thessalonika. But, they have gone about reclaiming their league title in emphatic fashion, winning all three of their fixtures so far to sit top of the standings and are on an impressive eight-match winning run stretching back to July which has seen them concede just one goal while scoring 20.

Tottenham for their part have risen from the peripheries of the big clubs in England and have become regular Champions League participants, qualifying for each of the last four tournaments, while they made it as far as the final last season.

In Harry Kane, the Lily Whites have arguably the deadliest striker in the world, while the 26-year-old is ably supported by numerous other world-beaters like Heung-Son Min, Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen, and as such, Mauricio Pochetino would fancy his side's chances of grabbing all three points.

However, the home side also have some impressive players of their own, led by the newly recruited Mathieu Valbuena, and their good form coupled with the intimidating atmosphere at their home ground would give cause for optimism.

Kickoff details

Date - Wednesday, 18, September 2019

Time - 7:55 pm EEST (Local time), 4:55 pm GMT (UK), 5:55 pm WAT (Nigeria), 10:25 pm IST (India)

Advertisement

Venue - Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece

Where to watch

USA - TNT, B/R Live (English streaming), Univision Deportes (Spanish streaming)

Nigeria - SuperSports

India - SPN

UK - BT Sports

Greece - ERT, Cosmote Sport