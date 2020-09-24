Marseille vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Marseille are set to host Metz at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday in their next Ligue 1 fixture.

Marseille come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Lille last Monday at the Stade Velodrome. Brazilian forward Luiz Araujo scored the goal for Lille, with former AS Monaco striker Valere Germain scoring a late equaliser for Marseille.

Metz, on the other hand, beat Stade de Reims 2-1 last Sunday at the Stade Municipal Saint-Symphorien. A brace from young Senegalese forward Ibrahima Niane sealed the victory for Vincent Hognon's side, with a Boulaye Dia penalty scant consolation for Stade de Reims.

To add insult to injury, Stade de Reims had midfielder Marshall Munetsi sent off in the second half.

Marseille vs Metz Head-to-Head

In 12 previous encounters between the two sides, Marseille hold the clear advantage. They have won nine games, lost two and drawn one.

Their most recent match was in December last year, and ended in a 1-1 draw. Senegal international Opa Nguette was the goalscorer for Metz, with Serbian winger Nemanja Radonjic equalising for Marseille.

Olympique de Marseille form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-L-D

Metz form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-L-W

Marseille vs Metz Team News

Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas will be unable to call upon the services of left-back Jordan Amavi, who is suspended. Other than that, there are no known injury issues and Villas-Boas is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝟏𝟖𝟗𝟗 ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/x79arB4TJO — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) September 23, 2020

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jordan Amavi

Meanwhile, Metz will be without a few players. Midfielder Vincent Pajot is suspended. Midfielders Boubacar Traore and Kevin N'Doram are injured, as are left-back Manuel Cabit and forward Vagner Goncalves.

Injured: Kevin N'Doram, Boubacar Traore, Manuel Cabit, Vagner Goncalves

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Vincent Pajot

Marseille vs Metz Predicted XI

Olympique de Marseille Predicted XI (4-3-3): Steve Mandanda, Hiroki Sakai, Alvaro Gonzalez, Duje Caleta-Car, Yuto Nagatomo, Valentin Rongier, Boubacar Kamara, Morgan Sanson, Florian Thauvin, Dario Benedetto, Dimitri Payet

Metz Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexandre Oukidja, Fabien Centonze, Dylan Bronn, John Boye, Matthieu Udol, Victorien Angban, Habib Maiga, Warren Tchimbembe, Opa Nguette, Ibrahima Niane, Farid Boulaya

Marseille vs Metz Prediction

Marseille come into this game on the back of a choppy start to their season. Playmaker Dimitri Payet is yet to hit the form he displayed last season, while defender Alvaro Gonzalez was in the news for the wrong reasons lately. Much will rely on midfielder Morgan Sanson and forward Florian Thauvin.

Metz, on the other hand, registered their first win of the league season when they beat Stade de Reims. The likes of Opa Nguette and Ibrahima Niane will be crucial, while Habib Diallo remains a good attacking option if needed.

Marseille have a good squad, and finished second last season under the guidance of manager Andre Villas-Boas. They will be the favourites for this match.

Prediction: Marseille 2-0 Metz

